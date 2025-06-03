Dynamax Chansey Weaknesses, Best Counters, Strategy Tips
- Full Dynamax Battle Guide for Chansey during Max Monday
- Learn the top counters and strategies to take down Dynamax Chansey
The month of June is officially here in Pokemon GO marking the return of many incredible events. This Monday, the best Gym defender in the game, Chansey, is making its return to Dynamax Battles and will be the featured Pokemon of Max Monday. Don't miss this exclusive chance to catch Dynamax Chansey and add the Dynamax utility to your Gym and Dynamax roster. We've got you covered with a full Chansey Max Monday guide.
What Time is Chansey's Max Monday Event?
Chansey's Max Monday event will take place on June 2nd from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM local time. For the entire hour, Chansey will take over every Power Spot where you will have the chance to battle, and catch the best Gym defender in the game.
Best Counters for Dynamax Chansey
Dynamax Chansey is a Normal type Pokemon which means it is only weak to Fighting types. The best attacking counters for Dynamax Chansey are:
- Gigantimax Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)
- Dynamax Falinks (Counter, Super Power)
- Gigantimax Kingler (Bubble, Foam Burst)
- Gigantimax Toxtricity (Spark, Stun Shock)
The only counter worth investing heavily in is Gigantimax Machamp. This will be powerful enough to carry most of the battle for you and your squad and will deal huge damage. The other top options are servicable but better in providing support to your team.
Chansey's Move Pool
Chansey's move pool consists of Normal, Psychic, and Fairy attacks. Below are all of Chansey's moves:
Fast Moves
- Pound (Normal)
- Zen Headbutt (Psychic)
Charged Moves
- Hyper Beam (Normal)
- Psychic (Psychic)
- Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)
Based off of these move typings, using Pokemon such as Gigantimax Blastoise or Gigantimax Lapras to soak these moves can be very effective in charging your Dynamax Meter faster. Consider bringing one of these high HP water types to soak Chansey's attacks.
Can Dynamax Chansey be Shiny?
Yes, Dynamax Chansey can be shiny from Dynamax Battles. When defeating Dynamax Chansey, you will catch it at level 20 where the CP can range from 654-717. There is no weather boost available for Chansey which means this is the only CP range it will be available to be caught.
How Difficult is Dynamax Chansey to Defeat?
Dynamax Chansey is a Tier 3 Max Battle which means you will most likely need additional trainers to help you take the boss down. If you are not able to bring a Gigantimax Machamp to your fight, consider bringing a Lapras or Blastoise to focus on absorbing damage for your teammates with better counters. If you have three maxed-out Gigantimax Machamps with level 3 Max Moves, this battle can be done solo.
Dynamax Chansey Meta Relevance
Chansey's main relevance is in Gym defense where it is one of the top defenders in the game. As the only free way to earn Coins in the game, this is a very valuable Pokemon to collect for all types of content. Chansey's high Defense and HP will make it a great neutral defender in Dynamax Battles that require a dedicated Tank role. With its limited non-Normal move pool, it will have little relevance as an attacker in future Dynamax Battles due to the vast amount of better attacking alternatives available.