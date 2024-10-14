Everything We Know About Pokémon Gen 10
The Pokémon community is abuzz over the franchise's newest allegedly confirmed project. Recent Game Freak hacks shed light on a mysterious new Pokémon generation including a unique region, fresh Pokémon to capture and a game set to release on an upcoming console. Here's what we know about Pokémon's Gen 10 and its Pokémon Gaia project.
Pokémon Gen 10 Release Date
While we have plentiful information on Pokémon's Generation 10, we do not know when it will officially be released. The October 2024 Game Freak hacks contained hordes of data on Pokémon projects spanning far into the past since 2009 and projecting into the distant future, so we can't precisely place Gen 10 or its Pokémon Gaia title on a foreseeable timeline.
Pokémon Gen 10 Game: Pokémon Gaia
According to the so-called "teraleak", developers refer to Pokémon's Gen 10 game as Pokémon Gaia. The title will have two releases, a K version and an N version. The original hacked documents referencing Pokémon Gaia are translated from Japanese. The 'K' and 'N' versions may stem from the Japanese words 'Kaze' (wind) and 'Nami' (wave), although this is purely based on community speculation. Thematically, these choices would align with other information we know about the Pokémon Gaia title.
Pokemon Gaia will appear on Nintendo's next console. Some speculation refers to this console as the 'Switch 2', but we only know that the Game Freak leaks call it by the codename "Ounces." This aligns with a previous Nintendo leak that revealed the Switch 2's codename as the Ounce. Though the Pokémon Gaia files are directly related to the "Ounce" console, the game has reportedly been run on the original Nintendo Switch. It may be released on the Switch and has at the very least been tested on it.
According to Game Freak and Pokémon anime staff meeting transcripts, the game will differ somewhat from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's concept. It will relate in some ways to the current Pokémon anime. The aesthetic may be similar, and the anime may tie into the storyline. Allegedly, Pokémon Gaia and the anime will share island-hopping themes.
Pokémon Gen 10 Greek Region
Pokémon Gaia and Generation 10 are likely set in a region inspired by Greece. One clue of this is that "Gaia" is the name of an Earth goddess in ancient Greek mythology. In addition, the Game Freak hacked information indicates that the Pokémon Gaia player will allegedly travel through an archipelago and visit multiple islands where they can encounter unique Pokémon. Greece contains an archipelago in real life, spanning across the Mediterranean Sea. Another Pokémon leak account @Riddler_Khu on X.com hinted about the project "too much water" which could reference this sea.
The last clue linking Pokémon Gen 10 to Greece lies in an unexpected place: the Scarlet & Violet trainer starter house. The building contains a mysterious painting titled "Street, Midday." The painted street has characteristic Mediterranean white and rust-orange colors alongside blocky buildings with flower boxes. When the player interacts with this painting, a text box states "It depicts a beautiful town in a different region." Could this region be the Pokémon Gen 10 setting? Only time will tell.