Huge Game Freak Hack Leaks Next Pokémon Game
While Pokémon trainers can easily consult their Pokédex for any data they wish, the franchise's real-life parent company Game Freak keeps confidential information tightly under wraps. On October 12, 2024, hackers breached their defenses and allegedly found over a terabyte of Game Freak information. These hacks may have uncovered details about the next Pokémon game — here's everything we know.
Major October 12 2024 Game Freak Hacks
On October 12 2024, hackers targeted the makers of the mainline Pokémon games. Game Freak, a development studio located in Japan, is a long-time Nintendo collaborator and has produced Pokémon classics such as Pokémon Red & Blue, HeartGold & SoulSilver, Black & White and X & Y. The Game Freak hacks successfully uncovered over 1 terabyte of data, much of it related to Pokémon projects past, present, and future.
Pokemon's Next Game Revealed?
According to Pokémon leak account @CentroLeaks on X.com, the leaks contain codenames which refer to upcoming Pokémon projects. The leaked data alleges that the next Gen 10 Pokémon game is titled 'Pokémon Gaia'. Gaia is an ancient goddess representing the Earth. She is one of the oldest deities in Greek mythology, so the new Pokémon game may have a Greek theme or take place in a Greece-inspired region. Previous Pokémon regions such as Alola and Galar have also been inspired by real-world locations. The Game Freak data also indicates that Pokémon Gaia may have two versions, a K version and an N version.
Pokémon Gaia would reportedly be produced as a game for Nintendo's next console. The leaks refer to this console, possibly the Nintendo Switch 2, with the codename 'Ounce.' This aligns with previous leaks referring to this codename for the Switch 2. We know from hacked files that Nintendo is potentially testing and possibly releasing Pokémon Gaia on the original Switch as well.
Pokémon may also be planning a collaborative title with Game Freak and Japanese studio ILCA Games. This game, named Pokémon Synapse, is supposedly multiplayer and focuses on the franchise's battle mechanic. It is described in files as "Splatoon-like," and could possibly be an MMO title, as one of the leak's files is named 'mmo_test,' but this is not confirmed.
It's important to note that we are unaware what time frame the Game Freak leaks extend into. The Pokémon company has plenty of time to change their ideas, and fans might not see the planned Pokémon titles come to fruition for months or even years.
More Alleged Info From The Hack
The Game Freak hack reveals alleged behind-the-scenes information about previous Pokémon projects. According to CentroLeaks, the hack files contain the official Generation 3 map builder.
Most notably, it also includes potential source code from HeartGold & SoulSilver and Pokémon Black & White 2. The files allegedly hold beta builds of these titles and concept pixel art of Trainers Ethan and Lyra, Team Galactic and Pokémon such as Darkrai, Rotom and Lucario.
Leaker Light has obtained an official statement from Game Freak regarding personal information that was leaked along with all of the Pokemon reveals.