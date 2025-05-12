New Pokémon Leaks May Reveal Gen 10 Region, Battle Mechanics, New Pokémon
The newest Pokémon game isn’t even out yet and we already have additional leakers trying to share information about the next generation of games likely to release in 2026. That means tons of Gen 10 details are being shared, though only a handful of them might actually end up being true.
Whenever massive leaks happen for a Pokémon game, there are additional voices that chime in and add a bit more to the pile. For Gen 10 leaks, this means taking what we already learned from previous sources and dropping some extra hints to try and get attention, which certain content creators and outlets jump on quickly.
This is a very dangerous game, as it is impossible to fact check these leaks until information is officially shared. But based on who shares the information, more than two decades of leaks for the franchise, and additional context, we can safely dissect just what the most recent waves of rumors might mean.
Where Will Pokémon Gen 10 Be Located? Potential Region Leaks
With so many early leaks talking about how a potential Generation 10 for Pokémon could be themed around things like Wind and Waves, it looks like some additional information has leaked from various sources close to some prominent accounts. This includes pointing to the new games being set in a region using the Cyclades island group as a base.
The Cyclades are a group of islands located to the southeast of Greece, specifically made up of around 220 islands, with 33 being inhabited in some capacity. Depending on which history you look into, the islands themselves share a name based on Greek mythology, where the Cyclades were a kind of ocean nymph turned into rock by Poseidon.
Regardless of reasoning, the possibility of dozens of semi-unique islands with their own ecosystems and lore spreading throughout is an excellent base for a Pokémon region. Not only that, but the potential to include elements of Greek mythology and culture from Greece in general, with interesting elements around the Cyclades' history, such as sculpting, archaeology, and other arts.
In various leaks that will be touched on shortly, there is also a focus on surfing and exploring the islands in these games. So, unlike Alola, which had multiple islands that acted more as their own zones, the power of the Nintendo Switch 2 might actually allow for players to freely travel between the multitude of islands in Gen 10 in an open-world format.
With how close Greece is to France and Spain, there is also a good chance for some crossover in characters or other elements, such as Pokémon species, from Kalos and Paldea, or Legends: Z-A and Scarlet and Violet, respectively.
New Pokémon Gen 10 Discussions Potentially Leak New Mechanic, Dragon Ball Z Plot
The largest leak of the last few weeks centers on what is being referred to as Pokémon “Apostles.” and an element of possession that might play into certain Pokémon becoming important to Gen 10’s plot as bosses or key encounters.
Reportedly codenamed “Apotheosis,” or the culmination of something’s development, the leak points to specific Pokémon referred to as Majin’s by leakers that are recorded as “extradimensional beings led by a mysterious figure.” The leaked lore also notes that Gen 10’s region had its islands raised out of the sea by these creatures, who serve as the guardians of specific locations.
These Pokémon act as gods in a way and are said to have the ability to possess people or Pokémon, with powerful vessels standing out in how they can shape the islands they inhabit as they wish, leading to diverse locations and climates. One leaker notes that a Majin was shown possessing a Legendary or Mythical Pokémon in concept art, which gave it some slight visual changes and a powerful aura similar to that of an Alolan Totem Pokémon.
One leaked codename, Diabolos, is noted to be a leader and have “sparked a war” in some fasion, with 12 or so Majins existing, which might point ot the number of major islands in the game.
Beyond possessing vessels, the Apotheosis mechanic is currently rumored to be available to any Pokémon by using a specific item correlating to a Majin, potentially known as Divine Sigils. These items will give “blessings” to the Pokémon holding the item, which look to offer specific stat boosts, immunity to status effects, and even unique abilities after the Pokémon is surrounded by clouds and struck by lighting.
That particular element sounds like yet another version of Z-Moves that can boost stats or the way Paradox Pokémon get a stat boost from their specific abilities depending on battle conditions. This also means it would be another open-ended mechanic that every Pokémon can use, much like Z-Moves, Dynamax, and Terastallization from the previous three generations.
Even with that openness, certain Pokémon are also noted as being “Apostles,” or species that benefit more from Apotheosis since they can connect more with specific Majin to gain their blessings and power. Details on this are very lacking, even among the other leaked information. Still, it could result in Mega Evolution-esque changes being given to a smaller subset of Pokémon through the mechanic.
The various leakers, using more riddles to obscure information, noted that there are varying pools of Pokémon that were featured in some leaked data showing pools of Pokémon that could be used for this mechanic. These details likely reference the Pokémon that would get the Apostle status or unqiue changes important to the game’s story, with 24 apparently planned, though 41 were pitched overall.
Eight Pokémon have seemingly been locked in, though there is still some wiggle room according to the leakers, likely tying into the eight Gyms or other key locations you will need to visit throughout the main story. This could further expand on the Totem Pokémon and Noble Pokémon concepts featured in previous games.
- One of Muk, Machamp, Mr. Mime, Marowak, Mewtwo or Mew
- Nidoking and Nidoqueen
- Gallade and Gardevoir
- One of Druddigon, Darmanitan, and Durant
- One of Kommo-o or Komala
- A new monkey Pokémon
There is a much larger list of potential Apostles floating around, though they vary wildly depending on the source. Additionally, all of this information is reportedly not coming from the Teraleak, but rather was discovered independently after that had already concluded.
Among the rumored 120 or more new Pokémon that leakers have said could be introduced in Gen 10, the 10th Apostle is said to be one of the first Pokémon designed for the games. Leakers have said this new monkey Pokémon could be tied to multiple Majin in the game, meaning the potential for multiple unique forms and extra importance to the story.
Are Any Pokémon Gen 10 Leaks Accurate?
Every time a new Pokémon generation is around the corner, we see leaks like these pop up with claims of being the next battle gimmick. It has gotten much more frequent since the introduction of Mega Evolution in X and Y, though things are rarely as uniform as they have been since the October Game Freak Teraleaks.
The rumored additional Tera forms for Pokémon that aren’t Ogrepon and Terapagos stand out as leaks that gained steam but never came to fruition.
Multiple different sources have been reporting on divine blessing and the island themes for Gen 10 since October, so it is a bit easier to believe that at least the location could be accurate. The sheer depth of info we have on the Majins and the new Apotheosis mechanic also put some points into at least some of it being accurate.
We obviously can’t confirm any of this information until The Pokémon Company starts sharing details about Gen 10, likely on or around Pokémon Day 2026 next February. So please, take all of the information shared in this article or by any social pages dedicated to leaked info very lightly until we see concrete proof.
Also, if you see early images floating around, don't believe them. Faked Mega Evolutions, in-game screenshots, and other details have been floating around for months and are growing more common. Wait until TPC provides more information before taking something as fact, regardless of how cool something looks.
Pokémon Gen 10 Leaks - Potential Esports Impact
A new mechanic like Apotheosis would inherently be at the core of Pokémon’s new games, seeing as it would be the core battle gimmick replacing the likes of Terastallization.
The ability to have Pokémon with unique forms or any team member getting special boosts via their Majin connection would drastically shift how teams are built, much like how other special forms like Mega Evolution or Gigantamax Pokémon did in the past.
Gen 10 will also likely be the next focus of Pokémon’s VGC format, seeing as Legends: Z-A will not offer traditional battles, and Pokémon Champions is still a relatively unknown project with no release date or additional information about how it will fit into competitive Play! Pokémon circuits. These leaks give us a fun look into what might be coming in the future, though again, it should all be taken lightly for now since we are likely more than six months away from even a hint of extra confirmation.