Everything We Know About the Pokémon Gen X Game
Pokémon fans are anxiously awaiting the Gen X mainline title and have some ideas on what may be in store. Here is what we know so far about the next mainline Pokémon title.
When Is the Next Pokémon Game Coming Out?
The mainline Pokémon games have largely followed a release pattern that helps us predict when we can expect the Gen X title. Sun and Moon was in 2016, Sword and Shield in 2019, and Scarlet and Violet in 2022. As you can see, there has always been three years in between each game's release.
We can't know for sure if Gen 10 will follow the same pattern but if it does, we can expect it November 22, 2025.
However, this isn't a guarantee. After backlash to bugs and lack of polish in recent entries, The Pokémon Company announced that they may not be sticking to the usual release pattern to give more time to games in the future.
Is the Pokémon X Game For Nintendo Switch 2?
Right now, it is widely believed that the next Nintendo console — being called the Nintendo Switch 2 for now — will be out sometime in 2024. If it comes out this year or early next year, that means that the new Gen X game will definitely be on the Nintendo Switch 2. This opens up a lot more possibilities with gameplay and graphics.
Possible RPG Elements
The gameplay in the Gen X game is completely unknown. We can predict that it will include catching wild Pokémon, battling them, fighting Gym Leaders, and all the usual stuff. But a lot of players have started to speculate what new elements may come to the gameplay to shake things up and satisfy bored fans.
One possibility is RPG elements. This may add a bit dynamic gameplay to the mainline games that's been previously lacking. For example, offering more dialogue options, side activities, and leveling up your trainer.
Difficulty Settings
A big complaint in previous titles is that they are much too easy. Longtime Pokémon fans grow bored of the repetitive gameplay since there isn't much of a challenge. Having the opportunity to play on a harder mode is very likely if developers want to please fans.
Another Battle Gimmick
Most of the new mainline games feature a "gimmick" that adds a new dynamic to battles. This includes Z-Moves, Gigamax, Mega, Tera Types... Some fans are hoping there are no more gimmicks and we can enjoy straight up battles but knowing Game Freak there will probably be a new gimmick in Gen X.
Another Eeveelution
If we go by the usual pattern for Eevee evolutions, Gen X would be when we finally get a new Eeveelution. What type would they be? It's hard to say but Fighting, Ground or Steel seem likely. There are plenty of types to choose from.