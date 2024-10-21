Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gengar 5-Star Tera Raid Guide
Not every Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is going to be a mighty challenge, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take advantage of this special Gengar event running for Halloween.
While you might not get an exclusive Mark for completing a five-star Gengar Tera Raid during this event, The Pokémon Company is getting in on the Trick or Treating by giving away extra goodies for anyone who participates. That means bonus Rare Candy and special items to collect, along with a Mass Outbreak event running at the same time with even more Ghost-type Pokémon.
When does the Gengar Tera Raid event start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
While the Gengar Tera Raid is only a five-star event, it still uses the same event schedule as seven-star events to decide when these raids will appear more frequently in Paldea for a limited time.
Five-star Gengar Tera Raids will appear starting at 7pm on Oct. 28 and end at 6:59pm CT on Oct. 31. Unlike seven-star raid events, there will be no re-run for this special Gengar Tera Raid.
How to find Gengar event raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Since the Gengar Tera Raids for this event are five-stars, you should be able to spot them easily on your map because they typically have a white glow to differentiate them from normal raids.
You will need to unlock access to five-star Tera Raids by completing the main story of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet before this even is available. To activate the event itself, simply connect to the internet and open the Poké Portal News section—this will show you what events are live and update your game to the newest raid rotation.
How to beat Gengar Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
While Gengar doesn’t hold the same power as it did in previous Pokémon games, you shouldn’t underestimate how strong it can be—especially when it has Tera Raid boosts on its side.
This event is the perfect chance to challenge and catch a powerful Gengar, but you will need to counter it before catching it. In this case, the biggest threat is its Ghost-type attacks because it is Tera Ghost, giving those moves a 2.25 same-type attack bonus rather than the usual 1.5 multipliers because Gengar is naturally a Ghost-type.
Because that Ghost damage is the biggest issue, you can bring a strong Dark-type counter like Hydreigon or Roaring Moon to take less damage and fire back with strong, super-effective moves. Umbreon is a solid support option here too, because it can use Taunt, Wish, and Snarl to help out your teammates while using its bulk to avoid early knockouts.
If you want to focus purely on taking down Gengar as quickly as possible, Annihilape is always just a few Rage Fists away from carrying you to victory.