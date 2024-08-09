Gimmighoul Raid & Worlds-Themed Mass Outbreak Come to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
As the World Championship approaches, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are getting some exciting events in August. This includes a Raid event and a Mass Outbreak event.
Worlds is coming to Honolulu on August 16-18th. There will be plenty to do at the event as well as during streams for trainers watching from home. But the fun expands beyond that weekend, bringing a lot of fun to Scarlet & Violet in August.
Gimmighoul Raid Event
The Gimmighoul Raid event has started!
In the return of the Gimmighoul Spotlight, trainers will battle Chest Form Gimmighoul in 1 to 5 Star Raid Battles. The 5 Star Raid Battles may result in a Shiny. These special Pokémon cannot be captured in Scarlet & Violet any other time, so this is your chance to get a Shiny Gimmighoul.
To take down a Gimmighoul, bring Fire-type Pokémon with you. These attacks are Super Effective against Gimmighoul's Metal form. Beating Gimmighoul, whether it's a 1 Star or 5 Star Raid, will result in some great item drops, which you can check out here.
The Gimmighoul Raid event will take place now until August 22.
Mass Outbreak Event in Scarlet & Violet
The Mass Outbreak event in Scarlet & Violet will feature Wattrel, Riolu, and Comfey. A Mass Outbreak is when one type of Pokémon species appears in one location. Shiny versions are also more likely to appear during this event.
Said the official site: "These three Pokémon are featured on the new artwork created to celebrate the 2024 Pokémon World Championships, and the ones encountered in this event are more likely to have the Pumped-Up Mark."
Search for Mass Outbreaks in the following regions:
- Paldea – Wattrel
- Kitakami – Riolu
- Blueberry Academy – Comfey