GlitchxCity's New "Wolfey Con Perish" is the Perfect Theme Song for the 2025 Pokemon World Championship
WolfeyVGC has made history in the Pokémon esports scene as a meta-defying World Champion, but he carries an Intimidate ability that goes beyond the battlefield. After a 2025 EUIC win using the off-meta Perish Trap strategy and a silver-screen-villain post-match speech, Wolfey once again solidified his place as one of Pokémon's most fearsome foes (and singlehandedly revived Koraidon's reputation). He has also become a bit of a meme in the community due to his unconventional plays.
Now, Wolfey has received his own music video and original song based on his infamous win. His Incineroar, Politoed and Gothitelle also pop up as cameos. Here's a quick summary of the situation.
WolfeyVGC's GlitxhxCity Music Video: 'Wolfey Con Perish'
Alongside his Pokémon tournament presence, Wolfey is a content creator with over 1.9 million YouTube subscribers at @WolfeyVGC. He often posts videos about the Pokémon meta, esports development and game updates. In many of these videos, he uses Pokemon-esque electronic music, and one of Wolfey's favorite musicians in GlitchxCity, who is also a YouTube creator with over 350,000 subscribers.
On Friday, August 8 2025, GlitchxCity uploaded a fresh music video titled 'Wolfey con Perish.' The drop includes an original song and a full music video edit. It also samples Wolfey's infamous post-VGC victory speech:
"There were 1,400 players who signed up for this tournament, who entered this tournament, the biggest official Pokémon tournament of all time. 1,400 players trained their Pokémon, traveled to london, practiced with a friend, worked on their team. 1,400 people showed up to this tournament hoping and dreaming to win the entire thing. BUT IT WASN'T ENOUGH!"
The song stems from a viral edited clip of Wolfey's VCG Perish Trap team. In the video, Wolfey's competitor Marcofiero sees his team comp and rests his head in his hands, saying "Wolfey con Perish..." dejectedly. The clip ends by panning to Marco's concerned face, and Wolfey's Grand Finals matchup.
The Internet's Reaction
Wolfey expressed happiness with the new GlitchxCity song, and replied to the release in an X.com post which has since received over 7,000 likes and 134,000 views:
"I used exclusively Glitch's music in my videos for YEARS - very surreal to be featured now in one of her incredible pieces."
Fans popped in to show their excitement. @AhkwaHeart said, "i love when creators who co-idolise each other collab, it's so awesome." Another netizen, @Ctrl_arc_del, joked that they would be "Adding this to the daily affirmations playlist."
Esports Impact
Wolfey's music video is just one instance of an esports pro collaborating with fellow pop-culture personalities. As esports becomes more mainstream, high-profile players often become celebrities in their own right, sparking ambitious crossover events that unite casual and competitive players.
The esports sphere also supports peripheral creators and industries. Musicians, artists, videographers and analysts help tournaments progress smoothly and keep fans immersed in their chosen game's world.