Pokémon GO Redeem Codes — New Codes and How to Use Them (August 2024)
There's big stuff happening in Pokémon GO in August. Here are some codes to help you out!
Pokémon GO is getting a lot of events throughout August, including in-game challenges and IRL meetups. This includes Five-Star, Mega, and Shadow Raids, Adventure Week, and Popplio Community Day. If you want to be prepared for all the fun Pokémon catching action, there are some new codes to get you much-needed items and more.
Active GO Codes For August 2024
- LFR5CQZ7852CP—Fusion Energy (New)
- PQV2VFB9LD46E—Fusion Energy (New)
- SXHCTVYDHTPVU—Fusion Energy (New)
- TLFG6HLKRDFGT—Fusion Energy (New)
- GOFEST2024—Premium Battle Pass and Incubator
- CAPTAINPIKACHU—Activate the encounter
- 0HY0UF0UNDM3—Research for a Shiny Rotom
- FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON—FENDI x FRGMT x POKÉMON hoodie for your avatar
How to Redeem Codes for Pokémon GO
Codes in Pokémon GO don't work as expected. You can't redeem codes within the app. Instead, you have to go to the Pokémon GO store online. Here's how to redeem codes in Pokémon GO:
- Open a browser of your choice
- Visit the Pokémon GO store
- Enter the code you want from above
- Press "Apply"
Once you apply the code, you'll see a confirmation message when you open the app. This means the code has been applied and you'll receive the free gift!
