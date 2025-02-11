Esports illustrated

Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies Event Guide - All Timed Research, Challenges, and Dhelmise

Cale Michael

Pokémon Go’s next event will reward players for becoming better buddies with their Pokémon through branching Timed Research.

The Beloved Buddies event will introduce Dhelmise to Pokémon Go, along with special Pokémon spawns that will see increased chances to encounter specific Shiny Pokémon from Feb. 11 to 15. Most of the event’s content is free, too, so here is what you can expect to see while participating. 

Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies Event - Bonuses, Raids, and Spawns

The Pokémon Go beloved Buddies event runs from Feb. 11 at 10 am local time until Feb. 15 at 8 pm local time. It will include new Timed Research, Collection Challenges, boosted spawns, and the Pokémon Go debut of Dhelmise, the Sea Creeper Pokémon.

Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies Event Bonuses

Pokemon Go Beloved Buddies Bonus Overview
  • Double XP for catching Pokémon.
  • Lure Modules will last for one hour instead of 30 minutes.
  • 500 bonus Stardust for catching Diglett, Slowpoke, Shellder, Dunsparce, Cutiefly, or Fomantis at any point during the event.
  • Lure Modules will attract Diglett, Slowpoke, Shellder, Dunsparce, Cutiefly, and Fomantis during the event.
  • Increased chance of encountering a Shiny Diglett or Shiny Dunsparce in the wild.
  • Increased chance to encounter Shiny Skrelp in one-star Raids.

Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies Spawns

All of these Pokémon will spawn more frequently in the wild during the Beloved Buddies event, with most of them being themed around buddies or pairs based on things like their Pokédex entries or evolution mechanics. If they can be encountered as a Shiny, they are marked with an asterisk (*).

  • Nidoran♀*
  • Nidoran♂*
  • Diglett*
  • Slowpoke*
  • Shellder*
  • Dunsparce*
  • Remoraid*
  • Mantine*
  • Plusle*
  • Minun*
  • Volbeat*
  • Illumisev
  • Cutiefly*
  • Fomantis*

Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies Raids

These Raids are a mix of ongoing encounters and exclusives for the Beloved Buddies event. If a Raid Boss can be encountered as a Shiny after you clear it, they are marked with an asterisk (*).

Raid Type

Pokémon

One-star Raids

Shellder*, Dwebble*, Skrelp*

Three-star Raids

Slowbro, Hippowdon, Dhelmise

Five-star Raids

Enamorus (Incarnate)

Mega Raids

Mega Tyranitar*

All Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Along with the basic Field Research, the Beloved Buddies Timed Research gives players access to a free set of branching tasks that will offer different rewards depending on which path you take. 

If you choose the Team up with Candela path, you will need to complete tasks tied to getting closer to your Buddy Pokémon and “forging strong bonds with Candela,” the leader of Team Valor, herself. Meanwhile, the Investigate Arlo path will have you catching more Pokémon and battling Team Go Rocket in hopes of defeating one of the Go Rocket Leaders.

Here is a full overview of the Beloved Buddies Timed Research, split across both paths.

Beloved Buddies Timed Research Page One

This page is shared across both paths. You will make your selection between "Team up with Candela" or "Investigate Arlo" after you finish the first page.

Tasks

Rewards

Catch 15 Pokémon

Five Ultra Balls

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms

Remoraid encounter

Explore 2km

Mantine encounter

Completion Rewards: 1,000 Stardust and 1,000 XP

Beloved Buddies Timed Research - Candela Page Two

Tasks

Rewards

Earn 10 Hearts with your Buddy

500 Stardust

Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy

Luvdisc encounter

Make a new Friend

Two Poffins

Completion Rewards: Dunsparce encounter and 2,000 XP

Beloved Buddies Timed Research - Candela Page Three

Tasks

Rewards

Play with your Buddy five times

10 Ultra Balls

Send three Gifts to Friends

500 Stardust

Trade a Pokémon

Shellder encounter

Completion Rewards: Rapidash encounter, 3,000 XP, and 2,000 Stardust

Beloved Buddies Timed Research - Arlo Page Two

Tasks

Rewards

Catch 15 Pokémon

500 Stardust

Transfer five Pokémon

Cubone encounter

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts

One Rocket Radar

Completion Rewards: Shadow Diglett encounter and 2,000 XP

Beloved Buddies Timed Research - Arlo Page Three

Tasks

Rewards

Catch 25 Pokémon

10 Ultra Balls

Transfer 15 Pokémon

500 Stardust

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo

Slowpoke encounter

Completion Rewards: Scizor encounter, 3,000 XP, and 2,000 Stardust

Once you complete the third page of either research path you will get an extra page of rewards to claim 2,500 XP and 2,500 Stardust too.

All Pokémon Go Beloved Buddies Collection Challenges

The Beloved Buddies event features three different Collection Challenges based on the Pokémon spawning more frequently in the wild while it is running. The reward for all three is the exact same, but the Pokémon you catch to get those goodies will be different each time.

Collection Challenge

Pokémon to Catch

Rewards

Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 1

Catch a Cutiefly
Catch a Fomantis

15 Great Balls and 3,000 Stardust

Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 2

Catch a Shellder
Catch a Slowpoke

15 Great Balls and 3,000 Stardust

Beloved Buddies Collection Challenge 3

Catch a Diglett
Catch a Dunsparce

15 Great Balls and 3,000 Stardust

Is Dhelmise Good in Competitive Pokémon Go?

Looking at Dhelmise from an esports standpoint, the Grass/Ghost dual-typing has proven useful across multiple Pokémon Go Leagues. That does not mean it will overtake the likes of Decidueye or Trevenant, considering it doesn’t match up with their offensive stats or bulk.

Dhelmise does get access to two really good Ghost-type Fast Moves, Astonish and Shadow Claw, that gives it the ability to pivot between the two. Heavy Slam, Power Whip, and Shadow Ball are also solid Charge Moves, though, unfortunately, it does not look like Dhelmise will be able to make the best use of them in many areas of the Go Battle League. 

According to GBL stat master JRE47, Dhelmise is going to sink to the bottom of any league that also has access to Decidueye and Trevenant because it simply gets outclassed in its own typing. It can still find fringe uses in the Great League, but if you try pushing it up into Ultra League, you won’t find much success using it over other options on your team.

As JRE47 notes, there is plenty of room for growth when it comes to Dhelmise via its movepool. We could see the Pokémon’s signature move, the Steel-type Anchor Shot, added at some point with a unique effect along with some better Grass-type options that give it more staying power on the field.

