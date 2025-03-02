Pokémon Go Black Kyurem and White Kyurem Fusion Guide - How to Get Fusion Energy
Pokémon Go has finally introduced Kyurem’s fusion forms, Black Kyurem and White Kyurem. That means you need to combine multiple Legendary Pokémon together to get these new powerhouses.
Starting on March 1, Black Kyurem and White Kyurem are available globally in Pokémon Go. Niantic has introduced Kyurem-exclusive mechanics to the game, too: one for fusing Kyurem with either Reshiram or Zekrom and another for using their signature moves in the overworld. Here is a full guide to Black Kyurem and White Kyurem, along with their special abilities.
How to Get Black Kyurem in Pokémon Go
In order to get Black Kyurem in Pokémon Go, you need to have a Kyurem, Zekrom, the Candy for both Legendary Pokémon, and enough Volt Fusion Energy.
From Kyurem’s summary page, you will see the option to fuse it with Zekrom, along with all of the requirements you need to meet.
- 30 Kyurem Candy
- 30 Zekrom Candy
- 1,000 Volt Fusion Energy
Once you fuse Kyurem and Zekrom into Black Kyurem, the individual Pokémon will no longer be available for you to access or use. Your Black Kyurem will also use the stats from Kyurem after fusing, not Zekrom.
If your Kyurem knew the Charged Attack Glaciate, Black Kyurem will automatically know the exclusive Charged Attack Freeze Shock. That move helps make Black Kyurem one of the strongest Pokémon in the Go Battle League.
If you want to split your Kyurem and Zekrom up again, just go to Black Kyurem’s summary page and select the separate option. You will get both of the individual Pokémon back, though you will need to pay the Candy and Fusion Energy cost to fuse another Black Kyurem again.
How to Get White Kyurem in Pokémon Go
Just like with Black Kyurem, you need a Kyurem, Reshiram, the Candy for both Legendary Pokémon, and enough Blaze Fusion Energy to get White Kyurem.
- 30 Kyurem Candy
- 30 Reshiram Candy
- 1,000 Blaze Fusion Energy
For White Kyurem, if the Kyurem used to fuse with Reshiram knows Glaciate, the fused Legendary will know the Charged Attack Ice Burn—yet another great competitive move.
To unfuse your Kyurem and Reshiram, just go to the White Kyurem’s summary page and follow the steps to separate the Pokémon.
How to Get More Volt Fusion and Blaze Fusion Energy in Pokémon Go
Along with Candy for the Tao Trio of dragons, you also need to have a nice stockpile of Volt Fusion Energy or Blaze Fusion Energy to make the Kyurem fusions happen.
You automatically have the DNA Splicers necessary to fuse Kyurem with Zekrom or Reshiram. Volt Fusion Energy and Blaze Fusion Energy are just the Pokémon Go mechanic that lets you fuse them into Black Kyurem or White Kyurem, respectively.
You can get both forms of Fusion Energy in a few different ways from just playing Pokémon Go, though the main method is completing Black Kyurem and White Kyurem Raids. Some is also available exclusively via Go Tour Unova - Global’s Special Research for the Legendary fusions too.
Kyurem Pokémon Go Adventure Effects - Freeze Shock and Ice Burn Guide
Pokémon Go has unique Adventure Effects for specific Legendary Pokémon like Black Kyurem and White Kyurem. These effects are themed after different moves and impact gameplay elements to change how players interact with Pokémon in the overworld and encounters.
In order to access these Adventure Effects, your Black Kyurem or White Kyurem need to knoe Freeze Shock or Ice Burn, respectively. These can only be accessed if the Kyurem you used in the fusion know the Charged Move Glaciate.
Black Kyurem Adventure Effect: Freeze Shock
Use 5,000 Stardust and five Kyurem Candy to activate the Adventure Effect: Freeze Shock. This will allow you to “cast” electrically charged ice around your trainer for 10 minutes that will freeze Pokémon you encounter in place, making them easier to catch.
Freeze Shock will also make it easier for you land things like Great and Excellent Throws since the wild Pokémon won’t move or disrupt your Poké Ball tosses.
Adventure Effect: Freeze Shock is activated from Black Kyurem’s summary page before taking effect in the overworld. You can use more Stardust and Kyurem Candy to extend the Freeze Shock in increments of 10 minutes for up to 24 hours.
White Kyurem Adventure Effect: Ice Burn
Use 5,000 Stardust and five Kyurem Candy to activate the Adventure Effect: Ice Burn. This will invoke a chilling energy around the trainer that makes encountered Pokémon move more slowly and makes them “much easier to catch” even when using connected accessories, according to Niantic.
Ice Burn will also make it easier to land Excellent Throws, though the wording from Niantic makes it seem like it could also improve the catch rate for affected Pokémon in exchange for still letting them move a bit.
You can extend Ice Burn’s Adventure Effect by using more Stardust and Kyurem Candy, too.
Black Kyurem and White Kyurem - Pokémon Go Esports Impact
With Adventure Effects, Black Kyurem and White Kyurem are already worth obtaining since they can make catching Pokémon easier. These can help you catch more Pokémon during events while wasting fewer Poké Balls or finish Research tasks involving things like Great or Excellent Throws.
Black Kyurem and White Kyurem have also completely changed the Pokémon Go meta in the Go Battle League, shooting to the top of the Master League’s top competitive options. Both Legendary additions are ranked in the top five as of March 1, with few other Pokémon able to stand up to their diverse movesets and overpowering strength.