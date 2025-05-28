Esports illustrated

Pokémon GO Delightful Days June Event Schedule - All Raids, GO Fest

  • Some of the most sought after Legendary Pokemon make their return in June
  • Brand new Gigantimax Pokemon make their debut: Cinderace and Inteleon
  • Learn early details about GO Fest 2025: Global and how you can obtain Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta

Pokemon GO June 2025 content guide
Summer is officially here in GO, and the new season, Delightful Days, is just days away. This means that GO Fest is rapidly approaching and with it, the best time of the year to play Pokemon GO. June will bring some of the best content of the year, including brand new Gigantimax Pokemon, two of the most sought-after Legendary Pokemon in Raids and the biggest event of the entire year: GO Fest. Let’s take a look at all of the content coming to Pokemon GO in June and how you can best prepare to take advantage of this content. 

  1. Pokemon GO Fest 2025
  2. New Gigantimax Pokemon in June
  3. Shadow Legendary Pokemon in June
  4. Mega Raids in June
  5. Legendary Raids in June
Pokemon GO Fest 2025

The most highly anticipated event each year, Pokemon GO Fest Global, returns this June on the 28th and 29th. Historically, GO Fest has provided one of the best opportunities for trainers to catch shiny Pokemon, catch meta-relevant Pokemon in Raids, and collect exclusive Pokemon that are region-locked. Here is a brief breakdown of what we can expect this year at GO Fest: Global.

Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta Debut at GO Fest

The Legendary Pokemon featured at this year's GO Fest is Crowned Zacian and Zamazenta. Pokemon featured at GO Fest in previous years have been some of the most relevant in the entire game and have included Mega Rayquaza and Dusk Mane/Dawn Wings Necrozma. Both forms of Zacian and Zamazenta should be incredibly meta relevant in both PvP and Raids. They will be top 10 in the Master League and some of the best typing counters for Raiding.

Crowned Zacian and Zamazenta Debut at GO Fest 2025: Global
By defeating Zacian and Zamazenta in Raids, you will earn a new form of energy that is specific to each Pokemon transformation. Below are the specific requirements to transform each of these powerful Pokemon:

  • Trainers can transform Hero of Many Battles Zacian using 1,000 Crowned Sword Energy as long as it knows the Charged Attack Iron Head
  • Trainers can transform Hero of Many Battles Zamazenta using 1,000 Crowned Shield Energy as long as it knows the Charged Attack Iron Head

Volcanion Makes its Debut in Pokemon GO

Volcanion makes its Pokemon GO Debut at GO Fest: Global
At GO Fest: Global, trainers who have purchased the event ticket will be granted a Special Research story that rewards Volcanion, the steam Pokemon. Trainers are limited to one Volcanion per account and it will not be shiny.

Shiny Pokemon Debuts

Shiny Carbink and Frigibax will be available for the first time ever at GO Fest 2025: Global
Two new Pokemon will be getting their Shiny debuts in Pokemon GO. Appearing in the Moonless Volcano habitat, you have the chance to catch Shiny Carbink for the first time ever. Also, appearing in the Hypnotic Tundra habitat, you can catch Shiny Frigibax for the first time.

New Gigantimax Pokemon in June

Two new Gigantimax Pokemon will be making their debut in June: Inteleon and Cinderace. Both are third stage evolutions of the Generation 8 starters that were introduced in Pokemon GO last summer. 

Top Counters for Cinderace

As a Fire-Type Pokemon, Cinderace is weak to Ground, Rock, and Water-Type Pokemon. The best available Dynamax counters for Cinderace are: 

  • Gigantamax Blastoise 
  • Gigantamax Kingler
  • Blastoise
  • Inteleon
  • Moltres
  • Kingler

Top Counters for Inteleon

As a Water-Type Pokemon, Inteleon is weak to Grass and Electric-Type Pokemon. The best available Dynamax counters for Inteleon are: 

  • Gigantamax Venusaur
  • Venusaur
  • Rillaboom
  • Zapdos
  • Raikou
  • Gigantamax Toxtricity

As with all other Gigantimax battles, don’t expect these battles to be easy. You will need at minimum 8-12 trainers with level 3 Max Moves to take these down comfortably. 

Shadow Legendary Pokemon in June

June will feature Shadow Regice on the weekends throughout the month of June. For the first full month in Pokemon GO history, you can use Remote Raid passes to battle Shadow Regice. This means that Shadow Legendaries will be much more accessible for everybody. 

Regice is an Ice-Type Pokemon which means it is weak to Fighting, Rock, Steel, and Fire-Type attacks. The best counters for Regice are: 

  • Mega Lucario
  • Dusk Mane Necrozma
  • Mega Charizard Y
  • Mega Blaziken
  • Shadow Metagross
  • Mega Heracross

Shadow Raids are the toughest traditional Raid Battles in the game. To be successful, you will need 4-5 high-level trainers to successfully take down Shadow Regice. If you can use Remote Passes, try some on Shadow Regice and take advantage of this brand-new Raid ability while helping trainers in your area.

Mega Raids in June

We will see five different Pokemon in Mega Raids throughout the month of June. Below is every Mega Pokemon available in June along with the date range that it will be in Raids: 

Mega Altaria (June 3 - June 5)

As a Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon, Mega Altaria is weak to Poison, Steel, Ice and Fairy-types. Top counters include:

  • Dusk Mane Necrozma
  • Shadow Metagross
  • White Kyurem
  • Shadow Dialga

Mega Abomasnow (June 5 - June 14)

As a Grass and Ice-type Pokemon, Mega Abomasnow is double weak to Fire, and weak to Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock, Bug, and Steel-types. Top counters include: 

  • Mega Blaziken
  • Mega Charizard Y
  • Shadow Heatran
  • Shadow Blaziken

Mega Manectric (June 14 - June 23)

As an Electric-type Pokemon, Mega Manectric is weak to Ground-types. Top counters include: 

  • Primal Groudon
  • Mega Garchomp
  • Shadow Groudon
  • Shadow Rhyperior

Mega Beedrill (June 23 - June 30)

As a Poison and Bug-type Pokemon, Mega Beedrill is weak to Flying, Rock, Fire and Psychic-types. Top counters include: 

  • Mega Rayquaza
  • Shadow Mewtwo
  • Shadow Salamence
  • Mega Blaziken

Mega Aggron (June 30 - July 8)

As a Steel-type Pokemon, Mega Aggron is weak to Ground, Fighting, and Fire-types. Top counters include: 

  • Primal Groudon
  • Mega Garchomp
  • Mega Lucario
  • Mega Blaziken

Legendary Raids in June

The Legendary Raid schedule looks a little odd for the month of June due to the ambiguity during GO Fest week. There is nothing currently on the schedule from June 23-27. In the past, the week leading up to GO Fest includes a different Raid Hour Pokemon every day and we expect the same to hold true this month. From the 23-27, expect a different Pokemon in Five Star Raids with a unique Raid Hour at 6:00 PM local time each night. Below is the Legendary Raid schedule for June (excluding GO Fest):

Tapu Bulu (June 3 - June 5)

As a Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon, Tapu Bulu is double weak to Poison and weak to Flying, Steel, Fire, and Ice-types. Top counters include:

  • Mega Beedrill
  • Mega Gengar
  • Mega Rayquaza
  • Naganadel
  • Nihilego

Groudon (June 5 - June 14)

As a Ground-type Pokemon, Groudon is weak to Water, Grass, and Ice-types. Top counters include:

  • Primal Kyogre
  • White Kyurem
  • Mega Sceptile
  • Black Kyurem
  • Mega Rayquaza

Kyogre (June 14 - June 23)

As a Water-type Pokemon, Kyogre is weak to Grass and Electric-types. Top counters include:

  • Mega Sceptile
  • Mega Venusaur
  • Kartana
  • Shadow Raikou
  • Zekrom

Coballion (June 30 - July 8)

As a Steel and Fighting-type Pokemon, Coballion is weak to Fighting, Ground, and Fire-types. Top counters include:

  • Mega Lucario
  • Mega Blaziken
  • Mega Charizard Y
  • Shadow Groudon
  • Mega Garchomp

Stay tuned for additional June events details as they are released. With what we know so far, June is shaping up to be one of the best months in Pokemon GO history.

