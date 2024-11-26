Pokémon Go - Dual Destiny Season Release Date, Events and More
Pokémon Go’s next season is going to prep players for the first major event of 2025, but don’t expect Niantic to skimp on new content with the Dual Destiny season.
Set to run from Dec. 3 to March 3, 2025, Pokémon Go: Dual Destiny will be arguably the biggest new season of content for the game since the start of 2024. It will feature events like Pokémon Go Tour: Unvoa and a new Fusion Raid Day with Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma.
Pokémon Go: Dual Destiny Season Start and End Time
Much like every other Pokémon Go season, Dual Destiny will run for exactly three months—from Dec. 3, 2024, at 10:00 am to Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 9:59 am local time. This means any and all seasonal content, such as events, Research, Raids, and spawn rotations, will only be available during that period.
As for themes, because the Dual Destiny season will run through the first part of 2025, it is focusing on new content and Pokémon from regions like Unova and Alola. Reshiram, Zekrom, and Hoopa are featured in the season’s key art, while Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma will get their own events.
Pokémon Go: All Dual Destiny Seasonal Content
While we don’t have a full layout of the content coming during Pokémon Go’s Dual Destiny season, the major inclusions have been teased.
A new event featuring Gigantamax Lapras is coming on Dec. 8, with Gigantamax Krabby and Machop likely to follow in the following months based on the event’s infographics. This means you will have three new Gigantamax Pokémon appearing in six-star Max Battles after Niantic pushes them live globally.
Additionally, a new Max Mushroom item is being added to the game. Thee will work as a consumable during Max Battles where you can use them and temporarily boost the Fast Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Max Moves of your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon.
Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma will also become available for the first time since Go Fest 2024 during a new Fusion Raid Day event on Dec. 14. This will allow you to encounter both variants of Necrozma’s fusions in Raids from 2 to 5pm local time.
All season long, players will receive one additional Raid Pass a day from Gym Photo Discs and bonus Stardust from beating Team Go Rocket and opening Gifts.
More Pokémon first introduced in Sword and Shield will be making their Pokémon Go debut during this season too, with Sinistea and Polteageist already confirmed—so be ready to deal with another confusing evolution mechanic. Hoopa is likely to appear in some form too based on its inclusion in the season's promotional content.
Don’t forget that you will also get the double-feature Community Day event on Dec. 21 and 22 that will include every Pokémon from 2023 and 2024’s Community Days spawning.
The biggest event of the Dual Destiny season will be Pokémon Go Tour: Unova, which should introduce several new pieces of content and make every Pokémon from Black and White available to encounter as a Shiny. There is also a good chance this event will officially introduce Kyurem’s fusions with Zekrom and Reshiram, Black Kyurem and White Kyurem to the game. More information about Go Tour: Unova will be shared on Nov. 28.
Niantic has also shared a full schedule and list of upcoming changes for the Go Battle League, which includes buffs and nerfs for various moves in the game. This update will also include new rewards like rare Pokémon encounters and avatar items inspired by Elite 4 Trainer Grimsley from Black and White.