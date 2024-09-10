Pokémon GO's GO Big Event Is Bringing Dynamax Pokémon
Pokémon GO's new season is bringing big changes and events, including the GO Big event starting tomorrow.
Pokémon GO's GO Big event is introducing trainers to Dynamax Pokémon! You'll have the chance to encounter and catch them while earning big event bonuses. Here's everything you need to know.
When Is the GO Big Event?
GO Big will start on September 10, 2024. It will end on September 15, 2024 at 8 PM your local time. This means you'll have five days to see what Dynamax Pokémon are all about!
What Is In the GO Big Event?
GO Big will feature several Dynamax Pokémon, making it the first time trainers will encounter them in GO. These Pokémon will appear in one-star Max battles:
- Bulbasaur
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Skwovet
- Wooloo
Catching these special Pokémon will allow you to Dynamax them (and their evolutions) in Max Battles yourself. Winning a Max Battle means double XP as well as an additional double XP for spinning PokéStops.
You can also complete GO Big Field Research tasks. You'll encounter the same Pokémon listed above, including possible Shiny variations! The start of this event also means beginning the Seasonal Special Research story. Tasks related to Max Battles will earn you Max Particles, a new avatar item, and more.
Special Research can be claimed between September 3 at 10 AM to December 3 at 10 AM.