Pokémon Go: Full Event Schedule November 2024
Pokémon Go runs multiple events every week to keep players coming back and catching Pokemon, though not all events are made equal.
Depending on the time of year and what content is being focused on during that season, the events in Pokémon Go can vary wildly. Whether that means a giant Halloween event or smaller Spotlight Hours highlighting specific Pokémon, you will always have something to do in the game. With that in mind, here is a full schedule for every Pokémon Go event running throughout November 2024.
Every Pokémon Go Event - November 2024
For all of these events, the actual content contained within varies greatly. Sometimes, a new Pokémon, Mega Evolution, or form will be introduced, or the focus will be on exclusive Timed Research. Each event is different, though you might find some similarities the more you play—especially when it comes to paid content.
Event
Times
Go Battle Weekend
Start: Nov. 2 at 12am local time
Harvest Festival
Start: Nov. 7 at 10am local time
Mankey Community Day
Start: Nov. 10 at 2pm local time
Simply Groundbreaking
Start: Nov. 15 at 10am local time
Wild Area: Fukuoka (In-Person Only)
Start: Nov. 16 and 17 at 8am JST
Into the Wild
Start: Nov. 18 at 12:01am local time
Wild Area: Global
Start: Nov. 23 at 10am local time
Max Out Finale
Start: Nov. 27 at 10am local time
Every Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour - November 2024
Spotlight Hours are limited Pokémon Go events that always take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on Tuesdays. During these events, specific Pokémon will spawn more frequently and while an event bonus nets you extra goodies like more XP or Stardust.
Here is a full list of November 2024's Spotlight Hours, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
Bonus
Nov. 5
Surskit*
2x Transfer Candy
Nov. 12
Smoliv*
2x Evolution XP
Nov. 19
Teddiursa* and Combee*
2x Catch Stardust
Nov. 26
Joltik*
2x Catch XP
Every Pokémon Go Raid Hour - November 2024
Just like Spotlight Hours, a Raid Hour will have a specific species of Pokémon appearing in Raids more frequently from 6 to 7pm local time every Wednesday, with a few bonus days tossed in too. These usually coincide with the five-star Raid rotation each month and will now give players one guaranteed Rare Candy XL when catching the featured Raid Boss.
Here is a full list of November 2024's Raid Hours, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
Nov. 6
Lugia*
Nov. 13
Lugia*
Nov. 19
Nihilego*
Nov. 20
Tapu Koko*
Nov. 21
Dialga (Origin Forme)
Nov. 22
Palkia (Origin Forme)
Nov. 27
Zacian*
Every Pokémon Go Max Battle Monday Events - November 2024
November is the first time Max Mondays will take place, giving players access to different Dynamax Pokémon in Max Battles at Power Spots every week from 6pm to 7pm local time.
Here is a full list of November 2024's Max Monday events, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
Nov. 11
Charmander*
Nov. 18
Drilbur*
Nov. 25
Bulbasaur
Dec. 2
Squirtle*