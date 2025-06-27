Every Rare Shiny to Hunt During Pokémon GO Fest 2025

Get excited for Shiny Pokémon debuts!



Trainers may encounter Shiny Carbink and Shiny Frigibax during all #PokemonGOFest2025 events—if they’re lucky!



Don’t let the pressure get to you—the Jewel Pokémon Carbink will appear in the Sunken Treasure habitat at in-person GO Fest… pic.twitter.com/Ybf97om4JP