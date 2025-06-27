Every Rare Shiny to Hunt During Pokémon GO Fest 2025
The biggest event of the year is coming this weekend to Pokémon GO and will bring the best opportunities to catch rare shiny Pokémon. Pokémon GO Fest: Global will give trainers 16 hours of boosted habitat spawns, shiny debuts, exclusive costume shinies, special Incense spawns, and Mythical Research encounters. Whether you are a ticket holder or just enjoying the free version of the event, we are going to be breaking down every shiny you should keep your eye on and how you can maximize your gameplay at GO Fest: Global.
- GO Fest: Global Bonuses
- Shiny Debuts at GO Fest: Global
- Rotating Habitat Spawn Times
- Moonless Volcano Habitat Spawns
- Galvanic Dojo Habitat Spawns
- Hypnotic Tundra Habitat Spawns
- Fae Swamp Habitat Spawns
- Day Long Pokémon Spawns During GO Fest
- Exclusive Regional Incense Encounters
- Special Unown Spawns During GO Fest
- Best Shinies to Hunt at GO Fest: Global
- Meta Relevant Spawns to Hunt
GO Fest: Global Bonuses
To enhance your GO Fest: Global experience, you can purchase the event ticket from the in-game shop for $14.99 USD, which will give you access to every bonus during the event. Whether you are a ticket-holding trainer or not, GO Fest: Global will offer powerful bonuses that will make the event special for any trainer. Let's take a look at every bonus players will receive from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time on June 28-29.
Bonuses For All Players
- One-hour Lure Module duration
- Surprise encounters in GO Snapshot
- Party Play duration increased to 8 hours (up from 3)
Bonuses for Ticket Holders
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon
- Special Research leading to Volcanion encounter
- Special Research with Sword/Shield branching paths
- Unique Pokémon will be attracted to Incense
- Hourly global challenges that give significant rewards
- Habitat-themed collection challenges
- Three surprise encounters in GO Snapshot each day
Ticket holders will also receive the following bonuses during the entire day on both Saturday and Sunday:
- Up to 9 free Raid Passes per day from spinning Pokéstops/Gyms
- Buddy Pokémon will gain more hearts for activity
- Open up to 40 Gifts per day
- Up to 6 Special Trades per day
- 1/2 Stardust cost for all Trades
Shiny Debuts at GO Fest: Global
For the first time ever, Shiny Frigibax and Shiny Carbink will be available worldwide during GO Fest: Global. You can find Frigibax spawning in the Hypnotic Tundra Habitat, and Carbink can be found in the Moonless Volcano Habitat. Spawns for both of these Pokémon are the rarest for their respective habitats.
Rotating Habitat Spawn Times
Event-themed Pokémon will be spawning in rotating one-hour habitats during both days of GO Fest: Global. Below are the times that each habitat will be in rotation:
- Moonless Volcano: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM local time
- Galvanic Dojo: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM local time
- Hypnotic Tundra: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, and 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time
- Fae Swamp: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM local time
Moonless Volcano Habitat Spawns
Below are the Pokémon that will spawn in the Moonless Volcano Habitat during GO Fest: Global:
- Houndour*
- Numel*
- Duskull*
- Gothita*
- Golett*
- Fletchling*
- Flabébé (Red Flower)*
- Skrelp*
- Fuecoco*
- Carbink*
*Can be shiny
Rare Spawn
Galvanic Dojo Habitat Spawns
Below are the Pokémon that will spawn in the Galvanic Dojo Habitat during GO Fest: Global:
- Machop*
- Electabuzz*
- Teddiursa*
- Scraggy*
- Chespin*
- Flabébé (Yellow Flower)*
- Pancham*
- Dedenne*
- Crabrawler*
- Mienfoo*
*Can be shiny
Rare Spawn
Hypnotic Tundra Habitat Spawns
Below are the Pokémon that will spawn in the Hypnotic Tundra Habitat during GO Fest: Global:
- Alolan Sandshrew*
- Swinub*
- Spheal*
- Piplup*
- Snover*
- Munna*
- Elgyem*
- Flabébé (Blue Flower)*
- Bergmite*
- Frigibax*
*Can be shiny
Rare Spawn
Fae Swamp Habitat Spawns
Below are the Pokémon that will spawn in the Fae Swamp Habitat during GO Fest: Global:
- Clefairy*
- Tentacool*
- Mawile*
- Gulpin*
- Venipede*
- Popplio*
- Mareanie*
- Morelull*
- Togetic*
- Flabébé (Orange Flower)
*Can be shiny
Rare Spawn
Day Long Pokémon Spawns During GO Fest
On both days of GO Fest: Global, select Pokémon will be spawning to align with the Sword and Shield theme of the event. Below are the Shield-themed Pokémon spawns for Saturday:
- Chansey*
- Skarmory*
- Larvitar*
- Shieldon*
- Shelmet*
- Vullaby*
- Oranguru*
- Goomy*
*Can be shiny
Rare Spawn
Below are the Sword-themed Pokémon spawns for Sunday:
- Galarian Farfetch’d*
- Cubone*
- Ralts*
- Karrablast*
- Pawniard*
- Deino*
- Passimian*
- Jangmo-o*
*Can be shiny
Rare Spawn
Exclusive Regional Incense Encounters
One of the most exciting parts about GO Fest 2025 is the exclusive regional spawns that will be available from Incense. Four different region-locked Pokémon will be attracted to your incense, one for each of the rotating habitats. If you are a ticket holder, the following Pokémon will be attracted to your Incense during the event (excluding Daily Incense):
- Torkoal*
- Skiddo*
- Pachirisu*
- Klefki
*Can be shiny
These are all extremely rare Pokémon that many trainers have never had the opportunity to catch. Be sure to run your incense during each of the four habitat hours to catch these rare regional Pokémon.
Special Unown Spawns During GO Fest
For ticket holders, different forms of wild Unown will also be attracted to your incense. On Saturday, the Unown letters S-H-I-E-L-D will all be available to coincide with the Pokémon Shield theme of the day. On Sunday, the Unown letters S-W-O-R-D will all be available to coincide with the Pokémon Sword theme of the day.
Unown are one of the rarest Pokémon in the game as they are typically only available a couple times per year at major events. Below is a checklist for every possible Unown spawn so you can ensure you've caught every unique form:
- Unown S*
- Unown H*
- Unown I*
- Unown E*
- Unown L*
- Unown D*
- Unown W
- Unown O*
- Unown R*
*Can be shiny
Best Shinies to Hunt at GO Fest: Global
Looking at all of this information can be very overwhelming. There is tons of new Pokémon rotating in every hour and knowing which ones to go after can be a bit tricky. Let's take a look at the rarest Pokémon to hunt during each rotating habitat so you know what to keep your eye on:
- Moonless Volcano: Fuecoco, Carbink, and Flabébé (Red-Flower)
- Galvanic Dojo: Pancham, Electabuzz, and Flabébé (Yellow-Flower)
- Hypnotic Tundra: Frigibax, Bergmite, and Flabébé (Blue-Flower)
- Fae Swamp: Mareanie, Togetic, and Frigibax, and Flabébé (Orange-Flower)
Each of the Flabébé variations are region locked which means collecting each shiny is incredibly rare. This is one of the best opportunities you will ever have to complete this shiny family. The brand new shiny releases of Carbink and Frigibax will also be incredibly rare as these Pokémon will have a low spawn rate in the wild.
Meta Relevant Spawns to Hunt
Each of the rotating habitats features a few meta relevant Pokémon that can improve your PvP lineups and Raid attackers. Here are the most meta relevant spawns to pay attention to during GO Fest: Global.
- Larvitar (all habitats): Tyranitar is one of the best Rock and Dark Raid attackers
- Cubone (all habitats): Top Great League pick
- Flabébé (Every Habitat): Florgess is one of the best picks for the Master League
- Fuecoco (Moonless Volcano): Skeledirge is good in PvP and Raids
- Carbink (Moonless Volcano): One of the best Great League Pokémon
- Dedenne (Galvanic Dojo): Top of the Great League meta
- Swinub (Hypnotic Tundra): Mamoswine is a great Raid attacker
- Frigibax (Hypnotic Tundra): Useful for Great League. Baxcalibur is a great Raid attacker and Master League pick
- Tentacool (Fae Swamp): Tentacruel is one of the best Ultra League Pokémon
- Mareanie (Fae Swamp): Solid Great League pick due to typing