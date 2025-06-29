Pokémon Go Fest 2025 Special Research Rewards, Collection Challenges, and Ultra Unlocks
With Pokémon Go Fest 2025 in full swing, players have access to multiple pieces of timed content like Collection Challenges, Research, and extra unlocks that can add more content to the game after the event ends.
Like with most major Pokemon Go events, Go Fest 2025 has Special Research available that rewards players with exclusive Pokemon encounters and important items. In this case, these items are necessary to unlock the Crowned forms of Zacian and Zamazenta.
If you are participating in Go Fest 2025, here is a look at the main Special Research that can only be completed until the end of the event on June 29, along with how to complete the bonus Collection Challenges and help players around the world achieve the Ultra Unlock extras this year.
Pokémon Go Fest 2025 Full Steam Ahead Special Research - All Tasks and Rewards
The main reward for completing the Full Steam Ahead! Special Research line is a guaranteed encounter with the Mythical Pokemon, Volcanion. Other rare encounters like Fuecoco and Klefki will also be included as rewards to pair with useful items like a Super Incubator and extra Volcanion Candy.
Pokémon Go Fest 2025 Hero's Journey Special Research - All Tasks and Rewards
The main event research line this year focuses on Zacian and Zamazenta unlocking their Crowned forms, which can only be done using special energy. You will have to pick your path during this research, which will help you earn enough energy to form change your Legendary of choice into its ultimate form.
Hero's Journey Special Research Page One
Tasks
Rewards
Power up Pokémon 10 times
One Fast TM
Use a Fast TM
One Charged TM
Use a Charged TM
Three Potions
Completion Rewards: 2,025 Stardust, 2,025 XP, and three Super Potions
Hero's Journey Special Research - Choose Your Path
Branched Choice (Choose One)
Branched Choice (Choose One)
Crowned Sword Journey (Zacian)
Crowned Shield Journey (Zamazenta)
From this point on, any slashes (/) placed between parts of a task or reward mark a differentiation between what you need to do or will earn, with the left option for Crowned Sword and the right option for Crowned Shield. The differences are mostly on the reward side, though a few research tasks will change slightly.
Hero's Journey Special Research Page Two
Tasks
Rewards
Make 5 Nice Throws
Five Zacian/Zamazenta Candy
Power up Fairy-type/Fighting-type Pokémon 5 times
1,000 Stardust
Earn 5,000 Stardust
Three Pinap Berries
Completion Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, a Frigibax encounter and three Silver Pinap Berries
Hero's Journey Special Research Page Three
Tasks
Rewards
Catch 3 Steel-type Pokémon
Three Hyper Potions
Battle in 2 raids
Three Max Revives
Earn 10,000 Stardust
1,000 Stardust
Completion Rewards: Five Zacian/Zamazenta Candy XL, 25 Zacian/Zamazenta Candy and two Premium Battle Passes
Hero's Journey Special Research Page Four
Tasks
Rewards
Win 2 Raids
Three Rare Candy
Power up Steel-type Pokémon 10 times
Three Max Potions
Use 5 Supereffective Charged Attacks
Three Razz Berries
Completion Rewards: 500 Crowned Sword/Shield Energy, a Skiddo encounter, and one Max Mushroom
Hero's Journey Special Research Page Five
Tasks
Rewards
Earn 2 Candies exploring with a Fairy-type/Fighting-type Pokémon as your buddy
500 Crowned Sword/Shield Energy
Change Zacian's/Zamazenta's Form
One Max Particle Pack
Win 2 Max Battles
1,000 Stardust
Completion Rewards: 2,025 Stardust, five Zacian/Zamazenta Stickers and 2,025 XP
Hero's Journey Special Research Page Six
Tasks
Rewards
Claim Reward!
2,025 XP
Claim Reward!
2,025 Stardust
Claim Reward!
2,025 XP
Completion Rewards: Five Zacian/Zamazenta Candy XL, Go Fest 2025 Avatar Pose and 25 Zacian/Zamazenta Candy
Should You Pick Crowned Sword or Crowned Shield Special Research for Pokémon Go Fest 2025?
Depending on if you picked the Crowned Sword or Crowned Shield option, you will essentially gain access to the Crowned form of either Zacian or Zamazenta easily. The Research rewards are tailored to give you enough special energy and Candy to make the most out of whichever Legendary you pick and their new Adventure Effects for Raids.
The real choice comes down to if you think Zacian or Zamazenta is better for battling, the varied Adventure Effects or if you prefer one over the other.
Regardless of which path you picked, there will be more methods to gain the energy necessary to unlock Zacian and Zamazenta’s forms added over time.
How to Complete All Pokémon Go Fest 2025 Collection Challenges
For the each Collection Challenge, they can only be completed during the specific Habitat Rotation listed in the name. That is because the Pokemon required to finish these tasks will only spawn during that hour before the rotation changes to the next location.
Pokémon Go Fest 2025 Ultra Unlock Global Challenges and Bonuses
Ultra Unlocks are extra incentives the Pokemon Go team gives players during events, placing certain goals in front of the entire global playerbase. Once these goals are met, new content is unlocked for current or future events, rewarding everyone for working together and playing the game during Go Fest and other major events.
Here are the Go Fest 2025 Ultra Unlock bonuses and what they will do if reached. All Global Challenges can be viewed in the Pokémon Go app.
Ultra Unlock, Part 1: Hisui Celebration - Unlocked!
- “If Trainers complete 15 hourly Global Challenges, they’ll boost Hisui Celebration, an event that will take place from Tuesday, July 8, at 10:00 am to Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 8:00 pm local time.”
Ultra Unlock, Part 2: Steel and Scales - Not Unlocked
- “If Trainers complete a total of 30 Global Challenges, they’ll boost Steel and Scales, an event that will take place from Tuesday, July 22, at 10:00 am to Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm local time.”
Ultra Unlock, Part 3: Origin Raid Day - Not Unlocked
- “If Trainers complete a total of 45 Global Challenges, they’ll boost Origin Raid Day, an event that will take place on Sunday, August 10, 2025!”
Pokémon Go Fest 2025 - Research and Challenges Esports Impact
Most larger Pokémon Go events do have an impact on PvP because they introduce new Pokémon to the game or help players grind items that will make playing the game more rewarding in the future. For Go Fest 2025, introducing Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta is enough to interest competitive players.
Both Legendary Pokémon get majorly buffed with their new forms, with PvPoke already listing both Zacian and Zamazenta in their Crowned states as the top meta Pokémon in Master League. This is largely due to their incredible typings, solid movepool, and overwhelming strength even in the face of other legends.
That alone makes an impact, but giving players easier access to Pokémon like Klefki, Primarina, Skeledirge, and Baxcalibur—with some of them getting new moves too—is an added bonus. Oh, and Volcanion is there too I guess for anyone who wants a solid Mythical with unique typings.