Pokémon GO Fest 2025 Zacian and Zamazenta Transformation Guide
- Learn how to obtain the two most powerful Pokémon in the game during GO Fest: Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta
- Full Crowned Form Transormation guide
- How will their exclusive Adventure Effects impact the way battles work in the future?
The two most powerful Pokémon in all of Pokémon GO will be making their worldwide debut this weekend at GO Fest: Global. Both Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta will be the centerpiece of Pokémon GO’s biggest event of the year, and for good reason. Equipped with brand-new Adventure Effects and top-tier stats, the Warrior Pokémon will be impacting every aspect of the game.
As the best two Steel-type attackers in the game, the Hero forms of Zacian and Zamazenta are top-tier Raid attackers as well as ranked #1 and #2 in the Master League. If that’s not enough for you to raid these Pokémon, Crowned Sword Zacian is the new highest CP Pokémon in the game. Clearly, these Pokémon should be a high priority for every trainer during GO Fest. Here’s everything you need to optimize your raiding gameplay during GO Fest: Global and ensure you can obtain and transform both Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta
- Pokémon GO Fest Raid Schedule
- How to Get Crowned Sword & Shield Energy
- How to Transform Zacian and Zamazenta Into Crowned Forms
- Zacian and Zamazenta Adventure Effects
- Hundo CP for Zacian and Zamazenta
- Top Zamazenta Counters
- Top Zacian Counters
- Meta Relevance of Crowned Zacian and Zamazenta
Pokémon GO Fest Raid Schedule
5-Star Raids
- Saturday (6/28): Crowned Shield Zamazenta*
- Sunday (6/29): Crowned Sword Zacian*
*Can be shiny
Crowned Shield Zamazenta and Crowned Sword Zacian will be the only two Pokémon featured in 5-Star Raids this weekend. Only one form will be available each day so make sure to Raid both days if you want to obtain both of these powerful Pokémon.
3-Star Raids
- Train Conductor Falinks*
*Can be shiny
Only one Pokémon will be featured in 3-Star Raids, the brand new costume Pokémon: Train Conductor Falinks. With the shiny version of Falinks getting introduced earlier in 2025, this will certainly be one of the rarest shinies in the entire game.
1-Star Raids
- Frigibax*
- Dapper Pikachu with red accents*
- Dapper Pikachu with blue accents*
- Dapper Pikachu with yellow accents*
*Can be shiny
Throughout GO Fest weekend, four different Pokémon will be featured in 1-Star Raids. The Dapper Pikachu variants are brand new to GO Fest 2025. As is the case with every costume Pikachu, the shiny form will be one of the rarest shinies in the entire game.
How to Get Crowned Sword & Shield Energy
When defeating the Crowned forms of Zamazenta and Zacian during GO Fest, you will be rewarded with their respective type of Crowned Energy:
- Defeating Crowned Shield Zamazenta: 80-120 Crowned Shield Energy
- Defeating Crowned Sword Zacian: 80-120 Crowned Sword Energy
The amount of energy you are rewarded is determined based on how fast the Raid Boss is taken down. The quicker you take down the boss, the higher likelihood you will receive more Crowned Energy. The exact amount of energy rewarded is somewhat randomized so there is no true way for you to predict how much energy an individual encounter will give you.
How to Transform Zacian and Zamazenta Into Crowned Forms
Unfortunately, transforming the two Warrior Pokémon into their Crowned forms isn't as straightforward as it may seem. In order to transform your Zacian or Zamazenta into its Crowned form there are three things you need:
- 1000 Crowned Shield/Sword Energy (Shield for Zamazenta / Sword for Zacian)
- 30 Candy
- Must know the charged move "Iron Head"
If all of these three requirements are satisfied you can complete the Transformation, turning your Warrior Pokémon into its Crowned Form.
Zacian and Zamazenta Adventure Effects
When Transformed into their Crowned Forms, the Warrior Pokémon will know their signature Charged Moves.
Crowned Sword Zacian: Behemoth Blade (200 damage)
Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Behemoth Bash (125 damage)
Note: These moves can also be used in Dynamax battles alongside Guard and Spirit moves
Not only are these the most powerful Steel-type moves in the game, but they give you access to unique Adventure Effects you can activate at any time for the cost of 5000 Stardust and 5 Candy:
- Behemoth Blade: Strengthen your Pokémon's attacks in raids and Max Battles for six minutes
- Behemoth Bash: Strengthen your Pokémon's defense in raids and Max Battles for six minutes
Esports Meta Relevance of Crowned Adventure Effects
Both Behemoth Blade and Behemoth Bash have the potential to drastically impact the raiding and Dynamax metas. Behemoth Blade may finally allow advanced trainers to solo 5-Star raid bosses, which has been nearly impossible in the past. This could remove another community-driven aspect from the game and allow more trainers to play completely solo.
Behemoth Bash is going to see the most utility in Gigantimax Battles where defense is key for sustaining fights. Depending on the strength of the Adventure Effect, this will make Max battles much easier for the average trainer. Most areas don't have 20+ trainers who can meetup to take on a raid boss in person so this change will be a healthy one for the longevity of the Dynamax system.
Hundo CP for Zacian and Zamazenta
Every trainers goal is to obtain a hundo (100% IV) from raids during GO Fest. The 100% IV CPs for Zacian and Zamazenta are:
- Crowned Shield Zamazenta: 2188 Normal / 2735 Weather Boosted
- Crowned Sword Zacian: 2188 Normal / 2735 Weather Boosted
Top Zamazenta Counters
As a Fighting and Steel type Pokémon, Crowned Shield Zamazenta is weak to Fire, Ground and Fighting types. The top 10 Crowned Shield Zamazenta raid counters are:
- Mega Lucario
- Mega Charizard Y
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Blaziken
- Shadow Groudon
- Shadow Heatran
- Shadow Chandelure
- Terrakion
- Keldeo
- Blacephalon
Top Zacian Counters
As a Fairy and Steel type Pokémon, Crowned Sword Zacian is weak to Fire, and Ground types. The top 10 Crowned Sword Zacian raid counters are:
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Blaziken
- Shadow Heatran
- Shadow Groudon
- Shadow Garchomp
- Shadow Chandelure
- Reshiram
- Blacephalon
- Heatran
Meta Relevance of Crowned Zacian and Zamazenta
Crowned Sword Zacian is the new highest CP Pokémon in the game at 5,629 CP. On top of that, it is the #1 Steel type raid attacker in the entire game as well the #1 overall in the Master League with a score of 98.8. White Kyurem held the #1 spot briefly and is now the second highest at 5,206 CP. If you decide to use Crowned Sword Zacian as a Fairy type attacker, it is ranked #2 overall with the move set of Metal Claw + Play Rough.
Crowned Shield Zamazenta takes a backseat to Zacian in every category. Its max CP is just 4717 and it is now the #2 Steel type raid attacker and the #2 overall Pokémon in the Master League. Don't bother using Crowned Shield Zamazenta as a Fighting type as it is the 60th best Fighting Type (Crowned Sword Zacian is ranked 32).
Your priority should be focused on Crowned Sword Zacian this weekend as this Pokémon is overpowered in every aspect of the game. We may never see a different Steel type sitting at the top of raid and PvP metas with this much dominance ever again. However if you are lucky enough to get a high IV Zamazenta, it will still be very useful in Raids and PvP.