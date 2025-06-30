Pokémon GO Fest Max Finale Date Revealed, Trailer Breakdown
- Pokémon GO has announced a Max Finale event coming in August that will conclude the GO Fest season
- What could trainers expect in this exciting new event?
Pokémon GO just dropped a stunning announcement as GO Fest: Global concluded late Sunday night. For the first time ever, a Pokémon GO Fest Max Finale will be taking place on August 23 and 24 to cap off the summer season. There is very little information announced about this event at the moment which leaves the door open for countless possibilities. Let's take a look at what this event could mean for trainers and what we should be expecting to see.
When is the Pokémon GO Fest Max Finale?
As announced on June 29, the Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale event will arrive on August 23 and 24, 2025. This appears to be a direct extension of GO Fest: Global, which means you don't have to worry about booking a flight anywhere to participate. There is no announced start time, but if this event follows the same schedule as GO Fest, here is what that would look like:
- August 23: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Local Time
- August 24: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Local Time
What is Pokémon GO Fest Max Finale?
Very little details about the Max Finale event are known at this time. From the brief teaser video shown on the Pokémon GO website, we can see Crowned Shield Zamazenta and Crowned Sword Zacian running to encounter an unknown being in the sky. This can be seen in the image below.
This silver substance in the sky looks like the beginning of a portal. Very similar to the Ultra Space Wormhole portals we have seen in the past. It is likely a brand new Pokémon could emerge from this portal. It is unlikely that we will see the Crowned versions of Zamazenta and Zacian return as this would ruin much of the exclusivity of these featured GO Fest Pokémon.
Could Arceus be Introduced in the Max Finale?
What could this brand-new Pokémon be? One notable Pokémon still missing from the Sinnoh region is Arceus. The silver glow from the sky bears a striking resemblance to the way Arceus appears in-game. This has been a challenging Pokémon for Niantic to implement in the past due to its power and numerous abilities. With Scopely now at the helm and many new features entering the game monthly, a major addition to the game like Arceus seems likely.
Esports Impact
If a brand-new, powerful Pokémon is released during Max Finale, it will heavily impact the Raiding and PvP metas. New legendary Pokémon are always at the top of the Master League meta, which means anything new will likely be competing with Crowned Shield Zacian for the #1 spot.
With this event debuting the week after the dust has settled at the Pokémon World Championships, there could be some game-breaking changes that nobody is expecting. Stay tuned for further updates as Pokémon releases updates for what is coming during GO Fest 2025: Max Finale.