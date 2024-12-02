Esports illustrated

Pokémon Go: Full Event Schedule December 2024

While the timeframes may differ, Pokémon Go gets new events every week as Niantic tries to keep players interested in the game with updated content. 

December is going to be a wild month for events since it is the start of Pokémon Go’s Dual Destiny season, which means there will be plenty of new Pokémon and fresh themes heading into the next major activation in January—Pokémon Go Tour: Unova. But that is still a bit down the line, so here is a full schedule for every Pokémon Go event running throughout December 2024.

Every Pokémon Go Event in December 2024

Gigantamax Lapras in Pokemon Go
We have dates and times for most of Pokémon Go’s December events, though the content won’t be confirmed until closer to each one actually begins. These typically include new Pokémon, forms, and exclusive things like Timed Research.

Event

Times

Just My Cup of Tea

Start: Dec. 3 at 10am local time
End: Dec. 7 at 8pm local time

Aspiring Dragons Research Day

Start: Dec. 7 at 2pm local time
End: Dec. 7 at 5pm local time

Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day

Start: Dec. 8 at 2pm local time
End: Dec. 8 at 5pm local time

Young and Wise

Start: Dec. 10 at 10am local time
End: Dec. 14 at 8pm local time

Necrozma Fusion Raid Day

Start: Dec. 14 at 2pm local time
End: Dec. 14 at 5pm local time

Holiday 2024 Part 1

Start: Dec. 17 at 10am local time
End: Dec. 22 at 9:59am local time

December 2024 Community Day

Start: Dec. 21 from 2 to 5pm local time
End: Dec. 22 from 2 to 5pm local time

Holiday 2024 Part 2

Start: Dec. 22 at 10am local time
End: Dec. 27 at 8pm local time

Charged Embers Hatch Day

Start: Dec. 29 at 2pm local time
End: Dec. 29 at 5pm local time

New Year's 2025

Start: Dec. 30 at 10am local time
End. Jan. 1 at 8pm local time

Every Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour in December 2024

Spotlight Hours are limited Pokémon Go events that always take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on Tuesdays. During these events, specific Pokémon will spawn more frequently and while an event bonus nets you extra goodies like more XP or Stardust.

Here is a full list of December 2024's Spotlight Hours, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).

Date

Pokémon

Bonus

Dec. 3

Sableye*

Double Catch Stardust

Dec. 10

Murkrow*

Double Catch XP

Dec. 17

Slugma* and Bergmite*

Double Catch Candy

Dec. 24

Delibird* (Holiday Ribbon)

Double Transfer Candy

Dec. 31

Togetic*

Double Evolution XP

Every Pokémon Go Raid Hour in December 2024

Raid Hours have a specific species of Pokémon appearing in Raids more frequently from 6 to 7pm local time every Wednesday, with a few bonus days tossed in too. These usually coincide with the five-star Raid rotation each month.

Here is a full list of December 2024's Raid Hours, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).

Date

Pokémon

Dec. 4

Genesect* (Chill Drive)

Dec. 11

Genesect* (Chill Drive)

Dec. 18

Mega Latios*

Dec. 25

Mega Latias*

Every Pokémon Go Max Battle Monday in December 2024

Max Mondays are a newer weekly event that gives players access to different Dynamax Pokémon in Max Battles at Power Spots every Monday from 6pm to 7pm local time.

Here is a full list of December 2024's Max Monday events, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).

Date

Pokémon

Dec. 2

Squirtle*

Dec. 9

Krabby*

Dec. 16

Charmander*

Dec. 23

Cryogonal*

Dec, 30

Bulbasaur*

