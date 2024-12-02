Pokémon Go: Full Event Schedule December 2024
While the timeframes may differ, Pokémon Go gets new events every week as Niantic tries to keep players interested in the game with updated content.
December is going to be a wild month for events since it is the start of Pokémon Go’s Dual Destiny season, which means there will be plenty of new Pokémon and fresh themes heading into the next major activation in January—Pokémon Go Tour: Unova. But that is still a bit down the line, so here is a full schedule for every Pokémon Go event running throughout December 2024.
Every Pokémon Go Event in December 2024
We have dates and times for most of Pokémon Go’s December events, though the content won’t be confirmed until closer to each one actually begins. These typically include new Pokémon, forms, and exclusive things like Timed Research.
Event
Times
Just My Cup of Tea
Start: Dec. 3 at 10am local time
Aspiring Dragons Research Day
Start: Dec. 7 at 2pm local time
Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day
Start: Dec. 8 at 2pm local time
Young and Wise
Start: Dec. 10 at 10am local time
Necrozma Fusion Raid Day
Start: Dec. 14 at 2pm local time
Holiday 2024 Part 1
Start: Dec. 17 at 10am local time
December 2024 Community Day
Start: Dec. 21 from 2 to 5pm local time
Holiday 2024 Part 2
Start: Dec. 22 at 10am local time
Charged Embers Hatch Day
Start: Dec. 29 at 2pm local time
New Year's 2025
Start: Dec. 30 at 10am local time
Every Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour in December 2024
Spotlight Hours are limited Pokémon Go events that always take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on Tuesdays. During these events, specific Pokémon will spawn more frequently and while an event bonus nets you extra goodies like more XP or Stardust.
Here is a full list of December 2024's Spotlight Hours, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
Bonus
Dec. 3
Sableye*
Double Catch Stardust
Dec. 10
Murkrow*
Double Catch XP
Dec. 17
Slugma* and Bergmite*
Double Catch Candy
Dec. 24
Delibird* (Holiday Ribbon)
Double Transfer Candy
Dec. 31
Togetic*
Double Evolution XP
Every Pokémon Go Raid Hour in December 2024
Raid Hours have a specific species of Pokémon appearing in Raids more frequently from 6 to 7pm local time every Wednesday, with a few bonus days tossed in too. These usually coincide with the five-star Raid rotation each month.
Here is a full list of December 2024's Raid Hours, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
Dec. 4
Genesect* (Chill Drive)
Dec. 11
Genesect* (Chill Drive)
Dec. 18
Mega Latios*
Dec. 25
Mega Latias*
Every Pokémon Go Max Battle Monday in December 2024
Max Mondays are a newer weekly event that gives players access to different Dynamax Pokémon in Max Battles at Power Spots every Monday from 6pm to 7pm local time.
Here is a full list of December 2024's Max Monday events, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
Dec. 2
Squirtle*
Dec. 9
Krabby*
Dec. 16
Charmander*
Dec. 23
Cryogonal*
Dec, 30
Bulbasaur*