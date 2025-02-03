Pokémon Go: Full Event Schedule February 2025
February is one of the biggest months of the year for the Pokémon franchise, and Pokémon Go plays a big part in that.
Pokémon Go will host its first set of major events in February leading up to Go Tour: Unova, playing right alongside Pokémon Day 2025 and plenty of other content. This will also be the last month of the Dual Destiny season, meaning existing themes will be wrapped up as Niantic prepares to launch its next wave of events and more in March. Here is a full schedule for every Pokémon Go event running throughout February 2025, and a bit extra.
Every Pokémon Go Event in February 2025 - Dates, Times, and More
We have dates and times for most of Pokémon Go’s February events, along with Go Tour: Unova Global, which runs at the start of March. The content for most of these events won’t be confirmed until closer to each one begins, typically including info on new Pokémon, forms, and exclusive Timed Research.
Event
Start Time
End Time
Small Yet Strong
Feb. 5 @ 10am local time
Feb. 8 @ 8pm local time
Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day
Feb. 9 @ 2pm local time
Feb. 9 @ 5pm local time
Beloved Buddies
Feb. 11 @ 10am local time
Feb. 15 @ 8pm local time
Hoopa Unbound Raid Day
Feb. 15 @ 2pm local time
Feb. 15 @ 5pm local time
Scattered to the Winds
Feb. 18 @ 10am local time
Feb. 20 @ 8pm local time
Road to Unova
Feb. 24 @ 10am local time
March 1 @ 10am local time
Pokémon Go Tour: Unova -Global
March 1 and 2 @ 10am local time
March 1 and 2 @ 6pm local time
All Pokémon Go players should also keep an eye on Pokémon Day 2025, which is set for Feb. 27. Whatever the next big update for Pokémon Go is, it will likely be featured there alongside new content for games like Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
Every Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour in February 2025
Spotlight Hours are limited Pokémon Go events that always take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on Tuesdays. During these events, specific Pokémon will spawn more frequently while an event bonus nets you extra goodies like more XP or Stardust.
Here is a full list of the February 2025 Spotlight Hours, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
Bonus
Feb. 4
Carvanha*
Double Evolution XP
Feb. 11
Luvdisc*
Double Catch Stardust
Feb. 18
Inkay*
Double Catch XP
Feb. 25
Snivy*, Tepig*, and Oshawott*
Double Catch Candy
Every Pokémon Go Raid Hour in February 2025
Raid Hours have a specific species of Pokémon appearing in Raids more frequently from 6 to 7pm local time every Wednesday, with a few bonus days tossed in too. These usually coincide with the five-star Raid rotation each month.
Here is a full list of February 2025's Raid Hours, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
Feb. 5
Dialga*
Feb. 12
Enamorus* (Incarnate Forme)
Feb. 19
Yveltal* and Xerneas*
Every Pokémon Go Max Battle Monday in February 2025
Max Mondays are a newer weekly event that gives players access to different Dynamax Pokémon in Max Battles at Power Spots every Monday from 6pm to 7pm local time.
Here is a full list of February 2025's Max Monday events, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
Feb. 3
Moltres*
Feb. 10
Skwovet*
Feb. 17
Pidove*
Feb. 24
Darumaka*
March 3
Beldum
