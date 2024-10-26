How Does Gigantamax Work in Pokémon Go?
While Dynamax is widely available in Pokémon Go for eligible Pokémon, the more exclusive Gigantamax mechanic is also rolling out for specific species.
Dynamaxing in Pokémon Go is very confusing, but getting a Pokémon that can Gigantamax is arguably one of the most difficult things to do in the entire game. From having to participate in a special type of raid in-person with multiple other players to the sheer power of a Gigantamax Raid Boss, get ready for a challenge—and here is everything you need to know about those Gigantamax Pokémon.
How does Gigantamax work in Pokémon Go?
A Pokémon that can Gigantamax completely changes its appearance when it Dynamaxes in Pokémon Go. This special kind of Dynamax form is only available for a limited number of Pokémon and can only be obtained through specific Max Battles.
Just like with normal Dynamax Pokémon, Gigantamax is a state that lets a Pokémon increase its size and strength exponentially for three turns during a Max Battle, and only in Max Battles, after filling up your Max Meter. Once Gigantamaxed, a Pokémon will have access to three Max Moves, but there is a key difference compared to a Dynamaxed Pokémon.
While a Gigantamax Pokémon will still have access to Max Spirit, a healing move, and Max Guard, a defending move, its attacking Max Move will be entirely unique. Each species of Pokémon that has a Gigantamax form will know a G-Max Move exclusive to that Pokémon.
You can use Max Particles and Candy to level up Max Moves for Gigantamax Pokémon too, which will increase their power/effects and net you some extra XP.
How to get Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Similar to Dynamax Pokémon, you must reach Trainer level 13 and unlock the To The Max Special Research to gain access to Gignatamax Pokémon. This Research will let you encounter Dynamax Pokémon for the first time, which will then let you enter Max Battles.
While Dynamax Pokémon will appear frequently at Power Spots, rotating locations that spawn in places other than Gyms, Gigantamax Pokémon will only spawn in six-star Max Battles. You will need to challenge these Max Battles and win for an opportunity to catch a Pokémon capable of Gigantamaxing for yourself.
This is much harder than it sounds, as Gigantamax Max Battles are extremely difficult and can include up to 40 players split into multiple smaller groups can participate in-person. Without a big party of trainers geared up to tackle the Power Spot Boss, it is very likely you will lose. Thankfully, Max Particles are only used if you win a Max Battle, which means you aren’t as heavily penalized for losing.
If you do manage to finish a six-star Max Battle, you will have a chance to catch the Gignatamax boss using Premier Balls. You should probably use as many Razz Berries as possible to help your capture odds too, since missing a Giganatamax catch will still take all of your Max Particles since you successfully cleared the battle.
Pokémon Go Gigantamax Max Battle guide and limitations
Six-star Max Battles are impossible to solo due to their difficulty, can only be challenged with Pokémon capable of Dynamaxing/Gigantamaxing, and are limited to in-person participation.
Without the ability to call in friends via Remote Raiding, many players, especially in rural areas, will struggle to get anywhere close to the 40-player lobby limit that six-star Max Battles offer. This means some of the most difficult raid-style battles in all of Pokémon Go will be near-unbeatable for some players outside of large events due to how Power Spots spawn on a time limit.
Not only is there a player number hurdle, but you can only use Pokémon capable of Dynamaxing or Gigantamaxing in Max Battles. This limits the options for a potential “raid” party and will require you to invest heavily with Candy, Stardust, and Max Particles to have even a few Pokémon ready to face off against a Gigantamax Power Spot Boss.
You also need 800 Max Particles just to enter a six-star Max Battle, which provides another barrier to entry since that is the maximum amount of Max Particles you can get in a day without purchasing more from the shop. You won’t lose your Max Particles if you lose the raid, but if you win and want to participate in a second one, you will need to purchase more Max Particles since the maximum amount you can hold at any time is 1,000.
If you want the best shot at taking down a Gigantamax Max Battle boss, group up with as many other high-level players as possible, take your best Dynamax team into the battle, and try your best. Since Max Battles are turn based, you can actually avoid some attacks and work to build up your Max Meter quickly to deal massive damage when you Dynamax.
You can Dynamax more than once in a Max Battle, so just keep launching those Fast Attacks and hope that your group can deal enough damage to take down a Gigantamax Pokémon. And, if you want to help the next group, don’t forget to leave one of your team’s Pokémon behind at the Power Spot to give other players taking on the boss an attack buff.