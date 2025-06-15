Pokémon GO Hints at Game-Changing Mechanic Fans Have Waited Years to See
- The Gold Bottle Cap is officially coming to Pokémon GO
- Learn how this game changing feature will impact the future of Pokémon GO
One of the biggest changes in the history of Pokémon GO has just been teased at the North American International Championships (NAIC): Hyper Training. This game-changing feature that has been absent in Pokémon GO's history, has the chance to completely alter the way players interact with the game. Let's break down this teaser from NAIC and what the potential implications of Hyper Training implementation could be.
The Gold Bottle Cap is Coming to Pokémon GO
As seen in the post above from @SerebiiNet on X, Pokémon confirmed on their NAIC broadcast that the Gold Bottle Cap is coming to Pokémon GO. There is no official release date yet for the Gold Bottle Cap. However, data miners have been finding trails of evidence suggesting this feature is going to release during GO Fest: Global. From the graphic shown on stream, the Gold Bottle Cap can be seen next to the Pokémon GO Fest 2025 logo which further confirms this theory.
What Will Hyper Training Do in Pokémon GO?
This is not the first time Hyper Training has appeared in a Pokémon game. Originally introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon, Hyper Training allows trainers to maximize one or more of a Pokémon's IVs through "intensive training." Pokémon GO is unique however because there is currently no way to "train" Pokémon in-game aside from Powering them up. Using the Gold Bottle Cap to Hyper Train in Pokémon GO could be as simple as applying the item to your desired Pokémon and watching the IVs rise.
How Effective Will Hyper Training Be?
Hyper Training has the potential to be one of the most powerful items in the game depending on its effectiveness. Currently, trainers farm the same raid coutless times to obtain "hundos," which are Pokémon that have a perfect 15, 15, 15 IV spread. With the IV floor from a normal Legendary Raid being 10, 10, 10, obtaining a hundo is a 1/216 chance.
Depending on how much the Gold Bottle Cap will raise a Pokémon's IVs, hundos will become exponentially easier to hunt. The only comparable mechanic in the game is the purification of Shadow Pokémon which raises each IV by 2. It is highly unlikely the Gold Bottle Cap will work the same way but if it does, hundos could become relatively common. This will also impact the need for trainers to complete hundreds of Raids to farm a single Pokémon. Completing just a few Raids could be all that is needed to obtain the IVs necessary to Hyper Train to a hundo.
Will the Gold Bottle Cap be Locked Behind a Paywall?
Another pressing issue that will directly impact hundo rarity is the availability of the Gold Bottle Caps to trainers. Recently, Niantic added the "Lucky Trinket" which allows you to choose one of your friends to guarantee the next trade with them is Lucky. There have only been a few opportunities to obtain this trinket since its release at the most recent GO Tour event, and each one has been locked behind a GO Pass paywall. It is very likely we will see Gold Bottle Caps locked behind this same sort of paywall as the reigns of Pokémon GO are handed over to Scopely. Stay tuned as more information is announced in the weeks leading up to GO Fest: Global.