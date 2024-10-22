Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 Event and Research Guide
Halloween is here for Pokémon Go, with the first part of its annual event bringing new Pokémon, Timed Research, and more to the game for a limited-time.
From Oct. 22 to 28, Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 will introduce Morpeko to the game for the first time, along with Halloween costumed versions of Greninja and Decidueye. On top of that, Gengar will be appearing in Max Raids—with Gigantamax Gengar joining in the second half of the event that begins on Oct. 28. But that is just the start of what this first part has to offer.
All Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research tasks and rewards
The Morpeko Onesie Research will cost $5 to grab from the in-game shop. It gives you access to a set of event-exclusive, branching Timed Research and triple Catch Candy for all Pokémon catches during the event.
This Timed Research will be available to purchase until Nov. 2 and will expire on Nov. 3 at 8pm local time.
Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research: Page One
Research Tasks
Rewards
Catch five Pokémon
One Lure Module
Spin three PokéStops or Gyms
Pikachu (Witch Hat) encounter
Power up Pokémon five times
Two Silver Pinap Berries
Completion Rewards: 500 XP and 500 Stardust
Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research: Choose a Path
This decision will impact some of the rewards you will receive, but none of the actual Research tasks you need to complete.
If you pick the Hangry Mode path, you will get a onesie for your Pokémon Go avatar that resembles the purple and black, Hangry Mode Morpeko can enter. The Full Belly Mode option will just swap that out for a onesie based on the original white, brown, and black design.
Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research: Page Two
Research Tasks
Rewards
Catch 25 Pokémon
Froakie (Halloween) encounter
Send 25 Gifts to friends
Spiritomb encounter
Catch 40 Ghost or Dark-type Pokémon
Sableye encounter
Catch eight different species of Pokémon
Rowlet (Haloween) encounter
Feed your Buddy 10 times
Morpeko encounter
Earn 10,800 XP
Spiritomb encounter
Completion Rewards: One Poffin, a Morpeko encounter, and a Morpeko Onsie Avatar Item based on your path
All Costume Party Premium Timed Research tasks and rewards
The Costume Party Timed Research is another paid piece of content that will cost $2 in the in-game shop. It unlocks special Research with chanes to encounter Pokémon wearing Halloween costumes, and will also expire on Nov. 3 at 8pm local time.
Related Article: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gengar 5-Star Tera Raid Guide
Research Tasks
Rewards
Catch 10 Pokémon
Vulpix (Spooky Festival) encounter
Catch 20 Pokémon
Piplup (Halloween) encounter
Catch 30 Pokémon
Pikachu (Witch Hat) encounter
Catch 40 Pokémon
Drifblim (Halloween) encounter
Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
Pumpkaboo (Average)(Spooky Festival) encounter
Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon
Pumpkaboo (Large)(Spooky Festival) encounter
Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokémon
Pumpkaboo (Small)(Spooky Festival) encounter
Use 40 Berries to help catch Pokémon
Pumpkaboo (Super)(Spooky Festival) encounter
Catch six different species of Pokémon
Froakie (Halloween) encounter
Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
Rowlet (Halloween) encounter
How to complete the Pokémon Go Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge
The Spiritomb Challenge returns for yet another Halloween event. You have until Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. local time to finish these Research tasks and earn extra rewards, like a Morpeko and Spiritomb encounter.
Research Tasks
Rewards
Catch 108 Ghost or Dark-type Pokémon
Morpeko encounter
Make 108 Nice Throws
Frillish (Female) encounter
Make 108 Curveball Throws
Frillish (Male) encounter
Collect 1,080 Max Particles
Gastly encounter
Use 108 Berries to help catch Pokémon
Sableye encounter
Completion Rewards: One Spiritomb encounter, 1,080 Stardust, and 1,080 XP
All Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 boosted spawns, raids, and event bonuses
Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 event bonuses
These event bonuses will be live throughout the Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 from Oct. 22 to 28, though some might also carry over to the second half that begins on Oct. 28.
- Double Candy for catching Pokémon.
- Increased Shiny odds for Umbreon in raids and Zorua in the wild.
- Increase chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for catching Pokémon using Nice Throws or better.
Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 boosted spawns
Any Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can be found as a Shiny in the wild.
- Zubat*
- Spinarak*
- Murkrow*
- Misdreavus*
- Sableye*
- Shuppet*
- Absol*
- Drifloon*
- Purrloin*
- Zorua*
- Frillish*
- Litwick*
- Greavard
Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 raids
Any Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can be found as a Shiny after defeating them in a raid. Pokémon caught from Max Battle encounters can be Dynamaxed when participating in Max Battles.
Raid Type
Available Pokémon
One-star Raids
Sneasel*
Three-star Raids
Hisuian Typhlosion*
Five-star Raids
Giratina* (Origin Forme)
Mega Raids
Mega Sableye*
One-star Max Raids
Gastly
Three-star Max Raids
Falinks*