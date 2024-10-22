Esports illustrated

Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 Event and Research Guide

Halloween is here for Pokémon Go, with the first part of its annual event bringing new Pokémon, Timed Research, and more to the game for a limited-time. 

From Oct. 22 to 28, Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 will introduce Morpeko to the game for the first time, along with Halloween costumed versions of Greninja and Decidueye. On top of that, Gengar will be appearing in Max Raids—with Gigantamax Gengar joining in the second half of the event that begins on Oct. 28. But that is just the start of what this first part has to offer. 

All Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Morpeko Onesie Research will cost $5 to grab from the in-game shop. It gives you access to a set of event-exclusive, branching Timed Research and triple Catch Candy for all Pokémon catches during the event.

This Timed Research will be available to purchase until Nov. 2 and will expire on Nov. 3 at 8pm local time.

Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research: Page One

Research Tasks

Rewards

Catch five Pokémon

One Lure Module

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms

Pikachu (Witch Hat) encounter

Power up Pokémon five times

Two Silver Pinap Berries

Completion Rewards: 500 XP and 500 Stardust

Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research: Choose a Path

This decision will impact some of the rewards you will receive, but none of the actual Research tasks you need to complete. 

If you pick the Hangry Mode path, you will get a onesie for your Pokémon Go avatar that resembles the purple and black, Hangry Mode Morpeko can enter. The Full Belly Mode option will just swap that out for a onesie based on the original white, brown, and black design.

Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research: Page Two

Research Tasks

Rewards

Catch 25 Pokémon

Froakie (Halloween) encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends

Spiritomb encounter

Catch 40 Ghost or Dark-type Pokémon

Sableye encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon

Rowlet (Haloween) encounter

Feed your Buddy 10 times

Morpeko encounter

Earn 10,800 XP

Spiritomb encounter

Completion Rewards: One Poffin, a Morpeko encounter, and a Morpeko Onsie Avatar Item based on your path

All Costume Party Premium Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Costume Party Timed Research is another paid piece of content that will cost $2 in the in-game shop. It unlocks special Research with chanes to encounter Pokémon wearing Halloween costumes, and will also expire on Nov. 3 at 8pm local time.

Research Tasks

Rewards

Catch 10 Pokémon

Vulpix (Spooky Festival) encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon

Piplup (Halloween) encounter

Catch 30 Pokémon

Pikachu (Witch Hat) encounter

Catch 40 Pokémon

Drifblim (Halloween) encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon

Pumpkaboo (Average)(Spooky Festival) encounter

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon

Pumpkaboo (Large)(Spooky Festival) encounter

Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokémon

Pumpkaboo (Small)(Spooky Festival) encounter

Use 40 Berries to help catch Pokémon

Pumpkaboo (Super)(Spooky Festival) encounter

Catch six different species of Pokémon

Froakie (Halloween) encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon

Rowlet (Halloween) encounter

How to complete the Pokémon Go Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge

The Spiritomb Challenge returns for yet another Halloween event. You have until Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. local time to finish these Research tasks and earn extra rewards, like a Morpeko and Spiritomb encounter.

Research Tasks

Rewards

Catch 108 Ghost or Dark-type Pokémon

Morpeko encounter

Make 108 Nice Throws

Frillish (Female) encounter

Make 108 Curveball Throws

Frillish (Male) encounter

Collect 1,080 Max Particles

Gastly encounter

Use 108 Berries to help catch Pokémon

Sableye encounter

Completion Rewards: One Spiritomb encounter, 1,080 Stardust, and 1,080 XP

All Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 boosted spawns, raids, and event bonuses

Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 event bonuses

These event bonuses will be live throughout the Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 from Oct. 22 to 28, though some might also carry over to the second half that begins on Oct. 28.

  • Double Candy for catching Pokémon.
  • Increased Shiny odds for Umbreon in raids and Zorua in the wild.
  • Increase chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for catching Pokémon using Nice Throws or better.

Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 boosted spawns

Any Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can be found as a Shiny in the wild.

  • Zubat*
  • Spinarak*
  • Murkrow*
  • Misdreavus*
  • Sableye*
  • Shuppet*
  • Absol*
  • Drifloon*
  • Purrloin*
  • Zorua*
  • Frillish*
  • Litwick*
  • Greavard

Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 raids

Any Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can be found as a Shiny after defeating them in a raid. Pokémon caught from Max Battle encounters can be Dynamaxed when participating in Max Battles.

Raid Type

Available Pokémon

One-star Raids

Sneasel*
Sableye*
Yamask*
Galarian Yamask*

Three-star Raids

Hisuian Typhlosion*
Umbreon*
Bombirdier*

Five-star Raids

Giratina* (Origin Forme)

Mega Raids

Mega Sableye*

One-star Max Raids

Gastly
Grookey
Scorbunny
Sobble

Three-star Max Raids

Falinks*

