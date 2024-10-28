Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2 Event and Research Guide
If you thought that Pokémon Go’s Halloween event started strong, then get ready for things to get even bigger as Halloween 2024 Part 2 rolls out with more goodies and special Pokémon.
Running from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 at 8pm local time, the second part of Halloween 2024 introduces Gigantamax Gengar to Pokémon Go and adds extra boosts to the existing content from Part 1. It might get a bit confusing to keep up with everything going on, but here is a full breakdown for Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2.
Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2: All Research tasks and rewards
While there is a lot of different Research available during the Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2 event, most of it is carried over from the first part. This includes the Halloween 2024: Spiritomb Challenge, Costume Party Timed Research, and special Morpeko Onesie Premium Research too—all of which end on Nov. 3 at 8pm local time when the event ends.
The only new Research available in Part 2 is updated Field Research, which can be completed multiple times and is detailed below:
Field Research tasks
Rewards
Catch 10 Pokémon
Encounter with Pikachu (Witch Hat),
Catch 15 Ghost or Dark-type Pokémon
25 Mega Energy for Gengar, Houndoom, Sableye, Banette, or Absol
Evolve three Pokémon
Encounter with Froakie (Halloween) or Rowlet (Halloween)
Win two Raids
Morpeko encounter
Win three Raids
Spiritomb encounter
All Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2 boosted spawns, raids, and event bonuses
Just like with the Research, there are some bonuses, spawns, and other content that carried over from Part 1 into the Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2. However, unlike with the Research, here is an updated list of all boosted spawns, raids, and event bonuses that are live from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.
Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2 event bonuses
- Double Candy for catching Pokémon.
- Increase chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for catching Pokémon using Nice Throws or better.
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Gengar, Umbreon, Drifblim, Froakie, or Rowlet in event Raids.
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Zorua in the wild.
- Increased chance to hatch a Shiny from event Eggs.
Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2 boosted spawns and Eggs
Any Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can be found as a Shiny in the wild or in 7km Eggs.
- Wild Encounters
- Pikachu (Witch Hat)*
- Vulpix (Spooky Festival)*
- Shuppet*
- Piplup (Halloween)*
- Woobat*
- Zorua*
- Froakie (Halloween)*
- Inkay*
- Phantump*
- Pumpkaboo (Spooky Festival)*
- Rowlet (Halloween)*
- 7km Eggs (Obtained During Event)
- Vulpix (Spooky Festival)*
- Pichu (Witch Hat)*
- Froakie (Halloween)*
- Rowlet (Halloween)*
Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2 raids
Any Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can be found as a Shiny after defeating them in a raid. Pokémon caught from Max Battle encounters can be Dynamaxed when participating in Max Battles.
One-star Raids
Pikachu (Witch Hat)*
Three-star Raids
Gengar (Spooky Festival)*
Six-star Max Battles
Gigantamax Gengar