Pokémon Go Harvest Festival - Event and Research Guide
As Fall gives way to Winter, Pokémon Go is hosting its annual Harvest Festival event featuring plenty of rare Grass-type Pokémon encounters, Research, and Collection Challenges with special rewards.
Running from Nov. 7 at 10 am local time to Nov. 12 at 8 pm local time, the Pokémon Go Harvest Festival will focus on specific Grass-type Pokémon like Smoliv and Pumpkaboo—including the introduction of Shiny Smoliv for the first time. Now get ready to grind all of the new Timed Research and Collection Challenges to chase the Pokémon you want.
Pokémon Go Harvest Festival: All Research tasks and rewards
For the Pokémon Go Harvest Festival, two different sets of Research are available.
New Field Research will let you encounter Smoliv and Pumpkaboo more frequently. A set of Premium Timed Research entirely focused on Smoliv is also available to purchase for $2. Here is a guide for both:
Pokémon Go Harvest Festival: Field Research Tasks and Rewards
Research Task
Reward
Catch 10 Pokémon
Smoliv encounter
Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon.
Pumpkaboo encounter
Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon.
Pumpkaboo encounter
Pumpkaboo encountered in this Field Research can seemingly be found in all four sizes.
Pokémon Go Harvest Festival: Premium Timed Research Tasks and Rewards
Page One Tasks
Rewards
Catch three Pokémon
Smoliv encounter
Catch five Pokémon
Smoliv encounter
Catch eight Pokémon
Smoliv encounter
Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms
Five Nanab Berries
Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
Smoliv encounter
Completion Rewards: One Incense, 1,500 XP, and 500 Stardust
Page Two Tasks
Rewards
Catch three Pokémon
Smoliv encounter
Catch five Pokémon
Smoliv encounter
Catch 10 Pokémon
Smoliv encounter
Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
10 Razz berries
Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
Smoliv encounter
Completion Rewards: One Mossy Lure Module, 2,500 XP, and 500 Stardust
Page Three Tasks
Rewards
Catch three Pokémon
Smoliv encounter
Catch five Pokémon
Smoliv encounter
Catch eight Pokémon
Smoliv encounter
Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
15 Pinap Berries
Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
Smoliv encounter
Completion Rewards: One Grassy Lure Module, one Lucky Egg, and 1,000 Stardust
How to Complete All Pokémon Go Harvest Festival Collection Challenges
There are five different Collection Challenges live for the Harvest Festival event.
Each Collection Challenge will task you with catching a specific set of Pokémon, though most in this event focus on different Pumpkaboo sizes. Once you finish a Collection Challenge, you can claim your rewards.
Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Autumn Friends Guide
Pokémon to Catch
Rewards
Smoliv
One Smoliv encounter
Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Small Guide
Pokémon to Catch
Rewards
Pumpkaboo (Small)
One Smoliv encounter
Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Average
Pokémon to Catch
Rewards
Pumpkaboo (Average)
One Smoliv encounter
Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Large Guide
Pokémon to Catch
Rewards
Pumpkaboo (Large)
One Smoliv encounter
Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Super Guide
Pokémon to Catch
Rewards
Pumpkaboo (Super)
One Smoliv encounter
All Pokémon Go Harvest Festival boosted spawns, bonuses, and new content
Pokémon Go Harvest Festival event bonuses and debuts
These event bonuses and first-time inclusions for Pokémon Go will start rolling out on Nov. 7 at 10am local time and end when the Harvest Festival does at Nov. 12 at 8pm local time.
- Double Catch Candy
- Smoliv available to appear as a Shiny for the first time.
- Increased chances to encounter a Shiny Pumpkaboo.
- Mossy Lure Modules used during the event will attract species like Alolan Exeggutor, Snorlax, Pumpkaboo, and Smoliv.
- Using a Mossy Lure will also give you better odds to encounter a Pumpkaboo that is Super Size.
Pokémon Go Harvest Festival boosted spawns
Any Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can be found as a Shiny in the wild.
- Oddish*
- Exeggcute*
- Hoppip*
- Sunkern*
- Miltank*
- Zigzagoon*
- Bunnelby*
- Pumpkaboo* (All Sizes)
- Smoliv*
Pumpkaboo (Super) is a rare encounter in the wild during this event, but you can find them more easily using Mossy Lure Modules.