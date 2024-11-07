Esports illustrated

Pokémon Go Harvest Festival - Event and Research Guide

Cale Michael

Image via Niantic

As Fall gives way to Winter, Pokémon Go is hosting its annual Harvest Festival event featuring plenty of rare Grass-type Pokémon encounters, Research, and Collection Challenges with special rewards. 

Running from Nov. 7 at 10 am local time to Nov. 12 at 8 pm local time, the Pokémon Go Harvest Festival will focus on specific Grass-type Pokémon like Smoliv and Pumpkaboo—including the introduction of Shiny Smoliv for the first time. Now get ready to grind all of the new Timed Research and Collection Challenges to chase the Pokémon you want. 

Pokémon Go Harvest Festival: All Research tasks and rewards

Pumpkaboo and Smoliv in a pumpkin patch.
Image via Niantic.

For the Pokémon Go Harvest Festival, two different sets of Research are available.

New Field Research will let you encounter Smoliv and Pumpkaboo more frequently. A set of Premium Timed Research entirely focused on Smoliv is also available to purchase for $2. Here is a guide for both:

Pokémon Go Harvest Festival: Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Research Task

Reward

Catch 10 Pokémon

Smoliv encounter

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon.

Pumpkaboo encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon.

Pumpkaboo encounter

Pumpkaboo encountered in this Field Research can seemingly be found in all four sizes.

Related Article: How to Get Shiny Meloetta for Free in Pokémon HOME

Pokémon Go Harvest Festival: Premium Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Page One Tasks

Rewards

Catch three Pokémon

Smoliv encounter

Catch five Pokémon

Smoliv encounter

Catch eight Pokémon

Smoliv encounter

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms

Five Nanab Berries

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon

Smoliv encounter

Completion Rewards: One Incense, 1,500 XP, and 500 Stardust

Page Two Tasks

Rewards

Catch three Pokémon

Smoliv encounter

Catch five Pokémon

Smoliv encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon

Smoliv encounter

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms

10 Razz berries

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon

Smoliv encounter

Completion Rewards: One Mossy Lure Module, 2,500 XP, and 500 Stardust

Page Three Tasks

Rewards

Catch three Pokémon

Smoliv encounter

Catch five Pokémon

Smoliv encounter

Catch eight Pokémon

Smoliv encounter

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms

15 Pinap Berries

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon

Smoliv encounter

Completion Rewards: One Grassy Lure Module, one Lucky Egg, and 1,000 Stardust

How to Complete All Pokémon Go Harvest Festival Collection Challenges

There are five different Collection Challenges live for the Harvest Festival event.

Each Collection Challenge will task you with catching a specific set of Pokémon, though most in this event focus on different Pumpkaboo sizes. Once you finish a Collection Challenge, you can claim your rewards.

Related Article: Pokémon Go: How to Dynamax

Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Autumn Friends Guide

Pokémon to Catch

Rewards

Smoliv
Pumpkaboo (Any Size)
Miltank
Exeggcute
Bunnelby

One Smoliv encounter
3,000 Stardust

Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Small Guide

Pokémon to Catch

Rewards

Pumpkaboo (Small)

One Smoliv encounter
1,000 Stardust

Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Average

Pokémon to Catch

Rewards

Pumpkaboo (Average)

One Smoliv encounter
1,000 Stardust

Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Large Guide

Pokémon to Catch

Rewards

Pumpkaboo (Large)

One Smoliv encounter
1,000 Stardust

Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Super Guide

Pokémon to Catch

Rewards

Pumpkaboo (Super)

One Smoliv encounter
3,000 Stardust

All Pokémon Go Harvest Festival boosted spawns, bonuses, and new content

Pokémon Go Harvest Festival event bonuses and debuts

These event bonuses and first-time inclusions for Pokémon Go will start rolling out on Nov. 7 at 10am local time and end when the Harvest Festival does at Nov. 12 at 8pm local time. 

  • Double Catch Candy
  • Smoliv available to appear as a Shiny for the first time.
  • Increased chances to encounter a Shiny Pumpkaboo.
  • Mossy Lure Modules used during the event will attract species like Alolan Exeggutor, Snorlax, Pumpkaboo, and Smoliv.
  • Using a Mossy Lure will also give you better odds to encounter a Pumpkaboo that is Super Size.

Pokémon Go Harvest Festival boosted spawns

Any Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can be found as a Shiny in the wild.

  • Oddish*
  • Exeggcute*
  • Hoppip*
  • Sunkern*
  • Miltank*
  • Zigzagoon*
  • Bunnelby*
  • Pumpkaboo* (All Sizes)
  • Smoliv*

Pumpkaboo (Super) is a rare encounter in the wild during this event, but you can find them more easily using Mossy Lure Modules.

Published
Cale Michael
CALE MICHAEL

Home/Pokémon