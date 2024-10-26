Pokémon Go: How to Dynamax
After years of waiting Pokémon’s sixth generation got more representation in Pokémon Go with Dynamax being added as a special mechanic—but it isn’t easy to grasp.
Just like with Mega Evolution, Dynamaxing is tied to a new kind of raid, Max Battles, that doesn’t occur at Gyms and has unique rewards required to make the mechanic work outside of specific circumstances. Here is everything you need to know about Dynamax Pokémon and how to harness their power in Pokémon Go.
How does Dynamax work in Pokémon Go?
Just like in Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Go’s take on Dynamaxing allows a Pokémon to increase its size and strength exponentially for a limited amount of time. And the mechanic is only available in Max Battles as of its introduction.
However, unlike the original version of the mechanic, a Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go can only know three Max Moves—an attack based on the Pokémon, Max Spirit, and Max Guard. You do need to unlock these moves by using Max Particles and Candy on eligible Pokémon, but more on that in a bit. Here is an explanation for each Max Move:
- Max Attack: A Max Move based on the type and power of the Pokémon’s Fast Attack.
- Max Spirit: Heals the Dynamax Pokémon and its allies.
- Max Guard: Reduces damage taken from incoming attacks.
Your Pokémon will only be able to Dynamax in Max Battles and will only remain Dynamaxed for three turns, just like in Sword and Shield, so use your time wisely.
How to get Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Before Dynamax unlocks in Pokémon Go, you must reach Trainer level 13 and access the To The Max Special Research quest, which will help you encounter your first Dynamax Pokémon.
Once that is done, you will begin to see Power Spots appear on the map. These are special locations not tied to existing PokéStops or Gyms that will spawn and allow you to interact with them. If you interact with a Power Spot, you can get some Max Particles—which can be used to help upgrade your Pokémon’s Max Moves or access a Max Battle.
Just like with raids, Max Battles are available once the timer above a Power Spot reaches a specific threshold, allowing you to challenge that location’s Power Spot Boss with your own Dynamax Pokémon. Note, only Dynamax Pokémon can battle in a Max Battle but, once you defeat a Power Spot Boss, you can attempt to catch the boss.
What are Max Particles and how to get them in Pokémon Go?
Max Particles are used to power up your Dynamax Pokémon by upgrading their Max Moves and to enter Max Battles at Power Spots. The number of Max Particles you need to enter a Max Battle with other players depends on the Power Spot Boss, but your particles will only be consumed if you successfully clear the battle.
Each player can earn a total of 800 Max Particles per day and you can only hold a max of 1,000 Max Particles at any given time—with the total displayed in the Nearby Menu under the Power Spot section. Here are all the ways you can earn Max Particles, not including various Field, Timed, or Special Research tasks.
- Interacting with Power Spots, with extra Max Particles awarded for the first time each day.
- “Exploring” in Pokémon Go, which typically means walking 2km or using Adventure Sync.
- Item bundles featuring Max Particles are available via the in-game shop and web store.
Pokémon Go Max Battle guide and rewards
Max Battles function as slightly more engaging raids, with turn based mechanics and requirements to match.
After you reach a Power Spot and have enough Max Particles to enter a Max Battle, you will be able to select up to three Pokémon to bring with you to face off against the Power Spot Boss. Each Pokémon you choose must be capable of Dynamaxing, and up to four players can join in on a Max Battle at a time in person.
During a Max Battle, your Pokémon will start out without being Dynamaxed and facing off against the boss. Tap the screen to use your normal moves, swipe when you see a targeting prompt to try and dodge attacks from the boss, and swipe to move your Pokémon into any floating icons for extra energy to fill the Max Meter on screen.
Once the Max Meter is full, your Pokémon will Dynamax for three turns and give you access to your available Max Moves. And, once you defeat the Power Spot Boss, you will receive a number of rewards like Berries, Rare Candy, and more. These rewards and the Max Particle cost to enter them scale depending on the level of Max Battle, which can fall into three categories.
Max Battle Tier
Max Particle Cost
One-star
250 MP
Three-star
400 MP
Six-star
600 MP
Note: Six-star Pokemon are only available as Gigantamax forms
You can pay 100 PokéCoins to double whatever rewards you get and opt to leave a Pokémon from your team at the Power Spot until it disappears, which will give other Trainers at that spot a damage boost and net you even rewards. And, unlike with Gyms, you can recall your Pokémon from a Power Spot at any time.
After you clear those menus, you will have a chance to catch the Power Spot Boss you just defeated using Dynamaxed Premier Balls you earned as a reward.