How to Evolve Eevee in Pokémon Go - Eeveelution Guide
Eevee is not only one of the most popular Pokémon, but it also has the most complex evolutionary line in any variation of the game. Evolving an Eevee into the Eeveelution you want in Pokémon Go requires a few distinct tricks if you want to meet the proper requirements.
Eevee has a total of eight different options when it comes to evolution, each of a different type with their own strengths and weaknesses. There are also six different methods required to obtain the Eeveelution you want from your Eevee, and here is every single method available to achieve your desired result.
All Evolution Methods for Eevee in Pokémon Go
When you are ready to evolve your Eevee in Pokémon Go, you essentially have two methods to choose from, depending on which Eeveelution you want to acquire. There are the normal evolution requirements and the special nickname trick that can only be used once per evolution.
With eight Eeveelutions on the table, there are six unique ways to evolve Eevee. Vaporeon, Jolteon and Flareon all share the same evolution method, while the other five each have a distinct requirement that needs to be met before Eevee can evolve into that form.
Here is every regular evolution path you can use to get the Eeveelution of your choice without relying on any one-time use restrictions:
Evolution
Requirement
Cost
Vaporeon, Jolteon or Flareon
Evolve Eevee, and one of Vaporeon, Jolteon or Flareon will be the result.
25 Eevee Candy
Espeon
With an Eevee as your Buddy, walk 10km during the "day."
25 Eevee Candy
Umbreon
With an Eevee as your Buddy, walk 10km during the "night."
25 Eevee Candy
Leafeon
Evolve an Eevee within the range of a PokéStop using a Mossy Lure Module.
25 Eevee Candy
Glaceon
Evolve an Eevee within the range of a PokéStop using a Glacial Lure Module.
25 Eevee Candy
Sylveon
Evolve Eevee after earning 70 Hearts.
25 Eevee Candy
For Umbreon and Espeon, there is an additional workaround, too, using the Adventure Effects of Necrozma's Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings.
Every Nickname Evolution Trick for Eevee in Pokémon Go
If you are just looking to ensure you get the evolution you want or have a powerful Eevee that fits the role of a specific option, the nickname trick can bypass the normal requirements. This means, by giving your Eevee a specific nickname before you pay the evolution cost, you can ensure you get the Eeveelution you want.
This helpful mechanic is only available to use a single time per Eeveelution, however. That means, once you use the nickname tied to Sylveon, for example, you can’t use that nickname to recreate the special bypass again unless the Pokémon Go developers allow it via special means like an event.
Here are all of the nickname trick options you can use to evolve Eevee into any Eeveelution once per use.
Evolution
Nickname
Vaporeon
Rainer
Jolteon
Sparky
Flareon
Pyro
Espeon
Sakura
Umbreon
Tamao
Leafeon
Linnea
Glaceon
Rea
Sylveon
Kira
Eevee - Pokémon Go Esports Impact
Outside of a few cases, Eevee has always been more popular than powerful when it comes to meta usage across the Pokémon games. For Pokémon Go, only Umbreon and Sylveon really hold up in any form of the Go Battle League.
Across the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues, most of the Eeveelutions reach no higher than the mid-200s when it comes to rankings, according to PvPoké. Umbreon and Sylveon are the exceptions, and they exchange spots depending on which league you are competing in.
Umbreon outclasses Sylveon in the lower leagues, where its Dark typing and bulk prove to be an asset against some of the powerful offensive options. It peaks at rank 198 in the Ultra League, using a moveset of Snarl, Foul Play, and Last Resort.
Sylveon quickly rises up the ranks as you get into the higher leagues, largely because Dragon-type Pokémon become more prominent, and it can serve as an easy-to-obtain counter for players who might be a bit more on the casual side of the game. That caps out at rank 150 in Master League, using Charm, Moonblast, and Psyshock.
Vaporeon also breaks the mold and is the most used Eeveelution in Master League, beating out Sylveon at rank 135, largely because its bulk and spammable use of Water Gun let it counter strong Pokémon like Landorus and even net out wins key wins over Necrozma and Zacian, according to PvPoké.
In the end, Eevee’s evolutions provide cheap and easy alternative access points to many of the strongest types in Pokémon, though only a few of them really hold a candle to the better options in any league. If you need to heavily invest in training any of them, Umbreon, Sylveon, and Vaporeon are your best bets depending on what your team needs.