How to Get and Evolve Tynamo into Eelektross in Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go has hundreds of species for players to catch and train, including the Tynamo line. You just need to know how to train and evolve each Pokémon to get the most out of your team.
Tynamo is one of several Pokémon that Niantic had to rework in Pokémon Go compared to the main games. That means the EleFish Pokémon and its evolutions have a few key differences, including how you evolve Tynamo into Eelektross and its usability in battles.
How to Get Tynamo in Pokémon Go
Tynamo is widely available in Pokémon Go, meaning you can find it at random in the wild, Eggs, and Raids, depending on the various rotations Niantic implements every season.
Originally added to the game in the Charge Up event back in March 2021, Tynamo is available for all players to catch. You can also encounter a Shiny Tynamo if you get lucky. Eelektrik and Eelektross can also be encountered occasionally, though the Tynamo evolutions are more frequently included in Raids during specific events.
If you really want a Tynamo, your best bet is finding one in the wild or waiting for an event to feature the Electric-type as a boosted spawn.
Unfortunately, you can’t use a Magnetic Lure Module to increase your normal odds of encountering a Tynamo, even though the item attracts Electric types to PokéStops more frequently when active, along with Rock and Steel types. Only a small selection of species are listed for that increased spawn rate, according to Bulbapedia, such as Pikachu, Alolan Geodude, and Jolteon.
How to Evolve Tynamo into Eelektross in Pokémon Go
While Tynamo evolves into Eelektrik normally, there is a difference in requirements if you want to get an Eelektross.
To evolve Tynamo into Eelektrik, you just need 25 Tynamo Candy. Evolving Eelektrik into Eelektross will take 100 Tynamo Candy and a Unova Stone.
Unova Stones are Pokémon Go exclusive evolution items that replace evolution stones for specific types of Pokémon. The Unova Stone is used to evolve Pokémon from the Unova region that would typically require one of several other evolution stones from the main series, such as the Thunder Stone for Eelektross.
Unova Stones can only be obtained by playing Pokémon Go and collecting them through Research rewards. If there is no available Research featuring Unova Stones, you likely won’t be able to get an Eelektross until the item becomes available again.
Related Article: Pokémon Go Tour Unova Global - Event Guide, Kyurem Meta Impact
You can occasionally get Unova Stones by completing Field Research Breakthroughs too, though that is a random drop chance once per week.
Is Eelektross Good in Pokémon Go? - Eelektross Esports Meta Impact
Tynamo and its final evolution, Eelektross, are in an odd spot for Pokémon Go. This evolutionary line is not known for being strong in competitive battles across other Pokémon games, and without the Levitate ability, it loses one of its key strengths.
Since it was introduced in Pokémon Black and White, Eelektross was mostly a niche Electric-type team choice because Levitate made it immune to Ground-type moves and let it get by with no weaknesses in almost every battle. And, with no abilities in Pokémon Go, this Pokémon falls well short of relevance in the Go Battle League—most of the time.
Even without Levitate, Electric is a great defensive type, having only one weakness and three reistances. But Eelektross’s lack of bulk and shallow pool of viable meta moves leaves the solo-Electric-type stuck in a very middling position when it comes to both Great League and Ultra League.
Eelektross is ranked 458th in Great League and 342th in Ultra League, consistently putting it near the middle or bottom half of all available Electric types in either league, according to PvPPoke.
In the Great League, you can make use of Eelektross over options like Luxray and Electrode, but you are quickly outclassed by even some second-stage Pokémon. Alolan Graveler, multiple variants of Electabuzz, and Magneton are better equipped in more matchups, while staples like Morpeko, Stunfisk, and Togedemaru will run laps around anything the EleFish Pokémon.
Eelektross does close the gap with some stronger Electric-type Pokémon in Ultra League and gains some utility thanks to Dragon Claw giving it solid damage as Dragon-type Pokémon become more prominent.
Related Article: Black Kyurem vs White Kyurem and How to Get Glaciate in Pokémon Go
Overall, you can make it work using a combo of moves like Volt Switch, Dragon Claw, and Thunderbolt, but it won’t stand out unless it is in a specialty Cup event that removes some of the better options.