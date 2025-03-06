How to Get Kubfu in Pokémon Go - Powerful Potential Event Guide
It is time to introduce a new Legendary Pokémon to the dojo, as Pokémon Go finally adds Kubfu to the game during its new Might and Mastery season of content.
Kubfu is a powerful Fighting-type that can evolve into one of two forms of Urshifu depending on how it is trained. This little cub has the chance to dominate the Pokémon Go meta, but first, you need to get one while it debuts during the Powerful Potential event.
Pokémon Go Powerful Potential Event - All Bonuses and Raids
The Powerful Potential event runs from March 5 to 10 in Pokémon Go, and here is all of the event-exclusive content you can expect to see.
- Halved Egg Hatch distance during the event.
- Players who complete the free event Timed Research can reduce Egg Hatch distance by an additional 25 percent.
- Kubfu debuts in the game.
- Shiny Charcadet debuts in the game.
Pokémon Go Powerful Potential Event Raids
Raid Level
Pokémon
One-star Raid
Gothita*
Three-star Raid
Alolan Raichu*
Pokémon Go Powerful Potential Event Max Battles
Max Battle Level
Pokémon
One-star Max Battle
Grookey
Six-star Max Battle
Gigantamax Venusaur*
How to Get Kubfu in Pokémon Go
Kubfu is a Legendary Pokémon, meaning you can’t encounter it in the wild, and Niantic rarely makes more than one available to obtain at one time unless they are added to Raids. Instead, you need to earn one by completing special research tasks themed around the Wushu Pokémon.
In this case, Pokémon Go’s newest season, called Might and Mastery, will give you a free Kubfu for completing the first steps of its season-exclusive Special Research. The Kubfu you receive will also be capable of Dynamaxing, though you will only get one.
If you want a second Kubfu, you will need to pay $8 for the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research, which is also live during this event.
In total, there are going to be five pages for the Might and Mastery Special Research. The first two pages are available as of March 5 and the Powerful Potential event, with the remaining pages set to be released throughout the season, which ends on June 3.
Pokémon Go - Might and Mastery Special Research Guide
The Might and Mastery Special Research is a seasonal set of research, meaning it will not be released in one event. Instead, it will be staggered through multiple events throughout the season before it ends on June 3.
Here is an overview of the first two pages, which are live now and include a free encounter with Kubfu.
Might and Mastery Special Research Page One
Research Task
Reward
Explore 3km
15 Poké Balls
Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts
Five Revives
Use a supereffective Charged Attack
One Charged TM
Completion Rewards: One Kubfu encounter and 891 XP
Might and Mastery Special Research Page Two
Research Task
Reward
Win three Raids
3,000 Stardust
Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms
3,000 Stardust
Power up Pokémon 10 times
3,000 Stardust
Earn 25,000 XP
Two Rare Candy
Completion Rewards: 25 Kubfu Candy and 891 XP
Can You Evolve Kubfu into Urshifu Yet in Pokémon Go?
Just like previous Pokémon introduced via special means, Kubfu can’t evolve into either Rapid Strike or Single Strike Urshifu just yet. That mechanic will be introduced at a later date, and Niantic is not sharing more details yet.
As part of the Might and Master Special Research, players will likely have to choose an item of specific path to evolve their Kubfu into one of Rapid Strike or Single Strike Urshifu. That should also result in them being locked out of the other option until another Kubfu becomes available to obtain or Urshifu is added to Raids in the future.
Kubfu’s Early Pokémon Go Esports Meta Impact
Kubfu on its own won’t make an impact in the Pokémon Go Battle League. Instead, it is the implications of what will be coming in the near future that make it important to focus on.
Outside of some fringe cases and depending on its stats when caught, Kubfu won’t be a very usable Pokémon at any stage of the GBL. Urshifu is the contender that players will want to start planning around.
In the Pokémon Video Game Championships (VGC,) Urshifu in both of its forms is a competitive monster that can shape metas on its own. At the European International Championship in February, Rapid Strike Urshifu was the most used unrestricted Pokémon, appearing on 55.3 percent of all teams, while Urshifu Single Strike forced the eventual champion Wolfe Glick to completely change his strategy in the grand finals.
Looking at the Master League’s current meta, Fighting-types don’t have a strong representation in the top-50 Pokémon, largely because Psychic and Fairy types are heavily used. Urshifu has a chance to slot in perfectly, however, thanks to its two forms having powerful dual-typings.
Water is one of the best defensive typings in all of Pokémon, making Rapid Strike Urshifu a powerful and bulky option to fill that slot and take on the likes of Rhyperior, Landorus, and Dialga. It will run into issues with Black Kyurem and Solgaleo near the top of the rankings, but it even resists Ice-type moves, giving it an edge over both other Kyurem variants.
We will need to wait and see what moves both Urshifu actually get before making a judgment on their potential place in the meta ahead of their release.