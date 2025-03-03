Mythical Pokémon Meta: How to Get Meloetta and Victini in Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go tends to hide some of its rarer encounters behind gimmicks or events, and Niantic doubles down on that behavior with Mythical Pokémon. But following Go Tour Unova, players have a few more options to catch Meloetta and Victini.
With Pokémon Go Tour Unova - Global, players around the world can catch Meloetta and Victini again after both Mythical Pokémon had been locked away for quite some time. For Meloetta, that includes a guaranteed encounter with its Shiny variant if you are willing to crack down and finish some of the game’s hardest Research tasks.
How to Get Shiny Meloetta in Pokémon Go - Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria
If you complete enough pages of the Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria in Pokémon Go, you will get a guaranteed encounter with a Shiny Meloetta. But it won’t be easy.
Masterwork Research is a special type of Research that Niantic saves for its biggest events like Pokémon Go Tour and Pokémon Go Fest every year. It typically involves new or Shiny Legendary and Mythical Pokémon paired with an intense set of tasks players must complete over an extended period of time.
Unlike regular event-exclusive Research, Masterwork Research does not expire after you unlock it. However, that is partially because the Research itself will take months to complete.
When Niantic releases a set of Masterwork Research, it typically comes with two pages that are available to complete out of around six or seven total pages. The remaining pages are released over time, typically over the course of a few months during different, smaller events or updates.
This means you likely won’t be able to claim your Shiny Meloetta for a few months after you get access to Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria. And, even if every page was unlocked at the start, it would still take most players weeks to finish because of the intense Research requirements.
For example, here is what the first page of Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria looks like.
Research Tasks (Page One)
Rewards (Page One)
Catch 151 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region
648 XP
Catch 100 Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region
648 XP
Catch 135 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region
648 XP
Catch 107 Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region
648 XP
Catch 156 Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region
648 XP
Shiny Meloetta will likely be claimable on page six since previous Masterwork Research releases followed a similar pattern and made the final page a set of bonus rewards for completing every task.
If you miss out on getting this Shiny Meloetta, you will need to wait until the Melody Pokémon comes back in a future event.
How to Unlock Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria in Pokémon Go
The Masterwork Research: A Dazzling Aria can be purchased in the Pokémon Go shop for $4.99, or its equivalent in your local currency. It will only be available until March 2 at 6pm local time, however, so you may have already missed your chance.
A Dazzling Aria will be available for you to complete at any time, meaning you don’t need to rush when finishing the larger Research tasks.
Is Meloetta Good in Pokémon Go Esports?
Meloetta is a viable PvP option in Pokémon Go, specifically in the Master League, where it's currently ranked as the 23rd ranked Pokémon on PvPPoke. That does not mean it is going to dominate, though.
With Quick Attack, Psyshock, and Dazzling Gleam—all moves you can obtain naturally on the Mythical Pokémon—Meloetta’s Aria Forme is a serviceable option thanks to its unique typing and surprising bulk. That Normal/Psychic typing alone helps it get big wins over Pokémon like Giratina, while Dazzling Gleam helps it match up against other Dragons.
Unfortunately, since you can’t change Meloetta into its Pirouette Forme in the game until Niantic eventually adds Relic Song, we won’t know the full potential for Melody Pokémon yet.
How to Get Victini in Pokémon Go
Unlike Meloetta, Victini is not available as a Shiny yet and was only obtainable as part of Go Tour Unova - Global’s Deluxe Tour Pass.
If you missed out on catching it while it was in that Tour Pass as a guaranteed encounter for the paid reward track, you will need to wait for Victini to return in a future event.
Is Victini Good in Pokémon Go Esports?
Meloetta also outclasses Victini on the PvP side of things, at least in the Master League.
Victini is ranked 134th on PvPPoke in the Master League, with Quick Attack letting you build up into Psychic and V-Create and deal solid damage at a solid pace. It can take out most Pokémon weak to its core typings, but falls short of doing much else since ML is full of Water, Rock, Ground, and Dragon types in prominent roles.
You can use Victini in Great and Ultra League teams, too, though it runs into similar issues much faster at those lower tiers with the prominence of Dark and Water types, while also dealing with mediocre stats at that CP range.