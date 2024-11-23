Pokémon Go: How to Get Pop Star and Rock Star Pikachu
Pikachu has more variations in Pokémon Go than any other Pokémon, and Niantic isn’t changing that as it introduces two more Pikachu in the Go Wild Area 2024: Global event.
While players around the world are experiencing the Go Wild Area 2024: Global event on Nov. 23 and 24 from 10 am to 6:45 pm local time, two new costumed Pikachu are going to appear in the game. Pop Star Pikachu and Rock Star Pikachu are meant to fit the Electric-type and Toxtricity themes rocking throughout the event. Still, you need to be extremely careful if you want to catch both event Pikachu.
How to Get Pop Star and Rock Star Pikachu in Pokémon Go
If you want to catch either Pop Star Pikachu or Rock Star Pikachu during the Go Wild Area 2024: Global event, you have two options.
As part of the An Accomplished Trainer Special Research, you can pick one of two paths to follow—Amp it Up or Keep It Lowkey. Depending on which one you choose, you will receive different rewards, including encounters with one of the two Pikachu and Toxtricity forms. And, if you don’t complete a separate piece of event content, you are going to be locked out of the Pikachu you don’t get in the Research.
For big events, Niantic really likes letting players make some choices when it comes to the content they will get to interact with. For the Go Wild Area 2024: Global event, that means picking your poison—or choosing electricity.
How to Get Pop Star Pikachu
Pop Star Pikachu is available via two different methods during the Go Wild Area 2024: Global event—in the An Accomplished Trainer Special Research and via one of the event’s Collection Challenges.
If you want to get Pop Star Pikachu by completing Research tasks, you will need to pick the Amp it Up path and clear all six pages of tasks and rewards. This does mean you need to pay for the $11.99 event ticket to unlock the Special Research.
If you don’t want to pay anything, you can still get Pop Star Pikachu by completing the Wild Area Collection Challenge: Electric. This means you will need to catch a specific set of Electric-type Pokémon appearing in the wild during the event, which will net you a guaranteed encounter with Pop Star Pikachu as a reward.
How to Get Rock Star Pikachu
Just like Pop Star Pikachu, Rock Star Pikachu is available as a reward in the An Accomplished Trainer Special Research and one of the event’s Collection Challenges.
You will need to take the Keep it Lowkey path and get through page six of the Research to get a Rock Star Pikachu. Otherwise, you will have to finish the Wild Area Collection Challenge: Poison.
Both costumed Pikachu will likely appear in future events if you miss them during Go Wild Area 2024: Global.