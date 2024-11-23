Pokémon Go: How to Get Safari Balls
Pokémon Go rarely adds new types of Poké Balls to the game, but seeing the Safari Ball pop up is a welcome surprise—especially since it is a powerful tool you can use to catch rare Pokémon.
Unlike normal types of Poké Balls, you can’t just stumble upon Safari Balls while playing Pokémon Go at any time. There are a handful of specific ways to collect a Safari Ball or two, but they are extremely limited and have a few odd rules you need to know.
Pokémon Go: How Do Safari Balls Work?
Much like a Master Ball, Safari Balls are only available in to get in a few specific ways and they actually function like a mix of the ultimate Poké Ball and Premier Balls.
Officially called the Go Safari Ball, these special Poké Balls make capturing Pokémon “much easier” according to Niantic. They are given out as rewards for specific Timed Research or additional distributions during events called restocks.
You can only get Safari Balls during specific events like the Go Wild Area, just like how you can only use Safari Balls in the Safari Zone in regular Pokémon games.
And, just like in the Safari Zone, once the event ends all unused Safari Balls will expire and vanish from your inventory. This means you need to use all of them before the event you got them in ends—which is 6:15pm local time on Nov. 24 for Go Wild Area 2024: Global.
It is unlikely you will ever be able to keep Safari Balls outside of an event, similar to how you can’t keep excess Premier Balls you get for clearing a Raid.