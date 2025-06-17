Is Hyper Training Worth $20? Full Guide to Pokémon GO’s Newest Premium Feature
- Hyper Training makes its debut in Pokémon GO as the most expensive premium item in the game's history
- Learn how to acquire the Gold Bottle Cap and how you can use it to create "shundos" in
Pokémon GO
The most powerful mechanic in the history of Pokémon GO, Hyper Training is debuting later this month during GO Fest: Global and it is locked behind a steep paywall. Alongside the free and paid GO Pass tracks, players can encounter one of the Legendary Regi Titans and earn valuable rewards as they participate in GO Fest: Global content. Let's take a full look into the new Hyper Training mechanic and how you can acquire the Gold Bottle Cap for a hefty price through the upcoming GO Pass: Ancients Recovered.
Hyper Training in Pokémon GO
For the first time in Pokémon GO history, trainers will be able to permanently increase their Pokémon's IVs using the Golden Bottle Cap, the center of the Hyper Training mechanic. By completing GO Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered, you will earn the Gold Bottle Cap that you can use to start Hyper Training the Pokémon of your choice. Upgrading to the GO Pass Deluxe edition will cost you $20.00 USD, so make your Gold Bottle Cap choice carefully.
GO Pass: Ancients Recovered
The GO Pass: Ancients Recovered is the free, limited-time progression track available from June 23 at 10:00 AM to June 29 at 6:00 PM local time. For $20.00 USD, you can upgrade to the Go Pass Deluxe, which will give you much more premium items, Candy, Stardust, and the Gold Bottle Cap, in addition to the items included in the free pass. Let's look at the official Pokémon release notes and compare the rewards that will be featured in each version of the pass:
GO Pass: Ancients Recovered (Free Version)
- Random encounter with a Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Regieleki, or Regidrago that has a Special Background!
- Encounters with dapper Pikachu with red, blue, or yellow accents and other event-themed Pokémon!
- Stardust
- XP
- Poké Balls
- Candy
- And even more goodies!
GO Pass Deluxe
- A Gold Bottle Cap, which can be used to max any Pokémon’s stats!
- Zacian Mask avatar item
- Zamazenta Mask avatar item
- Premium items, such as Incense, a Lucky Egg, an Incubator, Lure Modules, and more!
- Candy XL
- And even more goodies!
When upgrading to the GO Pass Deluxe you'll automatically unlock the following bonuses when progressing:
Rank 1:
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator between the start of the GO Pass: Ancients Recovered period and the end of Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Global
Rank 10:
- One additional Raid Pass per day from spinning Gym Photo Discs
Rank 20:
2× Candy from hatching Eggs
Rank 30:
- One additional Candy XL awarded to Trainers level 31 and up for completing 5-star and higher Raid Battles
Rank 40:
- 2× Stardust from hatching Eggs
Rank 50:
- Three additional Candy awarded for completing 5-star and higher Raid Battles
Rank 60:
- 2× XP from hatching Eggs
Rank 70:
- 5,000 additional XP from completing Raid Battles
How to Use a Gold Bottle Cap in Pokémon GO
Once you have completed the GO Pass Deluxe and acquired your Gold Bottle Cap, you can use it on any Pokémon that you have achieved Good Buddy (or higher) status with. When selecting the Pokémon to use the Gold Bottle Cap on, you must choose which of the three stats you would like to train: Attack, Defense, or HP. The selection screen can be seen in the X post from @SerebiiNet below:
You can set the training improvement for each stat up to a maximum of 15. In the video, you can see the trainer selecting to train all three of Eevee's stats to the maximum of 15. To level up a skill, you will need to complete that skill's designated challenge with this Pokémon as your buddy. Below are the different challenges that could be assigned to you and your Pokémon in training:
- Attack: Battle alongside your trainee while they’re your buddy
- Defense: Strengthen your bond with your Buddy Pokémon trainee by playing together, exploring, and catching Pokémon
- HP: Explore alongside your trainee as a buddy. This can include spinning PokéStops, earning Buddy Candy, or other adventures
Note: Each challenge will expire after 365 days so make sure to max out your Pokémon to the desired level before the challenges expire.
In the video above, you can see that the specific challenges for each stat include winning Gym battles with your buddy, catching Pokémon with your buddy, and spinning PokéStops or Gyms with your buddy. These are likely to vary with each Gold Bottle Cap use, but you can expect the same relative level of difficulty to level up each stat. When a stat has been Hyper Trained, a small dumbbell icon will appear above the respective stat bar. This can be seen in this post from @thepokemodgroup below:
Which Pokémon Should I Use My Gold Bottle Cap On?
Deciding which Pokémon to use your Gold Bottle Cap on may be the toughest decision in the history of Pokémon GO (right below deciding whether or not to use your Master Ball on the last ball of a hundo Legendary). This realistically will come down to each player's preference and what they value in their account. Considering the exclusivity of the Gold Bottle Cap, you should use this item on a Pokémon you plan on maxing to a perfect 15, 15, 15 IV spread.
As long as you can play semi-consistently, upgrading a stat 10-15 times is very doable within 365 days. Your most significant returns from a power perspective will come from maximizing every stat increase in each Pokémon you use a Gold Bottle Cap on. However, as long as you can max each stat to 15 within the 365 days, the Gold Bottle Cap use was not wasted.
Creating Shundos With the Gold Bottle Cap
The aspect that people are the most excited about is the ability to create Shiny, 100% IV Pokémon (Shundos) using the Gold Bottle Cap. You can Hyper Train any non-Shadow Pokémon, which means you can use your Gold Bottle Cap on a Shiny Legendary, Mythical, Lucky, or Traded Pokémon and turn them into a Shundo. For example, the Pokémon below are ones I am considering Hyper Training to a Shundo:
Esports Impact: Will the Gold Bottle Cap Impact the GBL?
There is a chance that a top trainer attending the Pokémon World Championships this year could use their Gold Bottle Cap on a Pokémon to achieve 100% Great League PvP IVs. However, this is the only scenario where this could feasibly happen, as the Gold Bottle Cap is too valuable to use on a Pokémon that could be nerfed. If the Gold Bottle Cap is available in abundance down the line, we could see trainers utilize this to obtain perfect PvP Pokémon.
Is $20 too Much to Pay for the Gold Bottle Cap?
The $20 price tag on the Gold Bottle Cap makes this the most expensive premium item in Pokémon GO history. As Scopely, known for heavy usage of microtransactions in mobile gaming, is in the process of taking over Pokémon GO, many believe this is just the beginning for premium items with huge price tags. $20 does seem like a huge price to pay to train just one Pokémon, but even at this price, players will still buy it. Scopely will likely experiment with price increases on future premium items until they hit the ideal price equilibrium within the Pokémon GO community.