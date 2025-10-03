Pokèmon Go Celebrates Legends Z-A With New Competitive Upgrades
Pokèmon GO has announced how they’re celebrating the release of the upcoming Nintendo Switch game with new cosmetics, outbreaks, and attacks coming to trainers.
Pokèmon Go is going all in on Legends Z-A in the game's October update. To celebrate the release of Pokèmon's latest game, Pokèmon Go is bringing Lumiose City's favorite starters and outfits to your phone so you can hunt Pokèmon and battle other trainers in style.
From new cosmetics to Mega Raid battles, the week-long celebration from October 16-20 promises to not only enhance current gameplay, but the competitive scene as well, bringing in some old-gen favorites with some new-gen competitive flair.
What’s New in the Pokémon Go Legends Z-A Celebration?
From October 16-20, Pokèmon GO is amping up Mega Raids and adding in new encounters for Tepig, Totodile, and Chikorita (with special backgrounds) for completing special research missions! Once you’ve selected your Lumiose city starter, evolving them will bring powerful new charged attacks to your arsenal -- perfect for those frequent Mega Raids. Evolving these three pokèmon rewards trainers with special charged attacks:
- Frenzy Plant (Meganium)
- Hydro Cannon (Feraligatr)
- Blast Burn (Emboar)
If you already have one of these powerful starters, using a TM on them during this event will allow for them to learn these charged attacks. Whichever starter catches your fancy will also have an increased chance of being attracted with incense on your travels.
This update also brings free new cosmetics for trainers to dress like the trainers from Legends Z-A! With two new outfit, hat, and shoe styles, trainers can walk their city in style.
Mega Rayquaza Raid Day
While you’re adventuring in your new drip, you might run into Mega Rayquaza on October 18th. This Mega Raid day is a can’t miss opportunity to snag this powerful pokèmon to defend your gym or lead your team. Mega Rayquaza can’t mega evolve on its own, though, and trainers will need to locate a meteorite to teach their Rayquaza Dragon Ascent before it can Mega Evolve.
During this Mega Raid day, you can also earn up to 5 free Raid Passes and hold up to 20 Remote Raid Passes. Because Mega Raids will already be more common, trainers won’t want to miss this chance to catch Rayquaza and other featured Mega Evolved pokèmon!
Esports Impact
During this Legends Z-A celebration, you’ll want to be sure to pick up Mega Rayquaza, Tepig, Chikorita, and Totodile. Each of these pokèmon know powerful charged attacks that will help trainers assert dominance in their battles. While running any of these additions poses their own weakness risk (namely Meganium’s grass type nature and it’s many weaknesses), with so many different types, trainers can fit their pokèmon into their team to fill whatever gap you need.
Rayquaza is bringing its VGC power to Pokèmon go now, with a staggering max CP of 6485. The required charged attack Dragon Ascent does 140 damage, making Mega Rayquaza a must have on a team as a heavy hitter. Mega Rayquaza also has a solid list of resisted types as a Dragon Flying type, and should be able to withstand a solid list of attacks. You’ll still want to stay away from Ice types, though!
From the three starters, Emboar looks like the best at outlasting your opponent and dealing heaps of damage. With the event offering Blast Burn as a guaranteed charged move, Emboar will be able to wield 120 damage, which is strong when paired with a good fast attack like Ember. Emboar offers a tankier build that can help buy time with a solid damage output.
Meganium looks like the weakest option on paper for this new drop. Frenzy Whip is a powerful move for otherwise a standard final evolution that still struggles with a low attack speed and a max CP of only 2725.
Feraligatr is also a competitively viable option for some players looking for a strong, resistant spot on their team. Especially with the addition of Hydro Pump dealing 135 damage. Compared to Mega Rayquaza and Meganium’s four weaknesses each, Feraligatr feels safer unless you’re facing a strong Electric & Grass team.
For trainers looking for a hard hitting spot on their team, this event will be critical to getting the right moves you need on these pokèmon to make them truly competitively strong.