Pokémon Go Mankey Community Day Research Guide
Pokémon Go’s next Community Day event is here, and having Mankey in the spotlight is great for casual and PvP players alike.
From 2 to 5pm local time on Nov. 10, you can encounter Mankey more frequently when playing Pokémon Go. On top of that, if you manage to evolve Mankey into a Primeape and Annihilape during or right after the event, it will know an exclusive move as well.
If you plan to take part in Pokémon Go’s November Mankey Community Day, here is all of the content you will have access too, including all of the event bonuses and exclusive content such as Raid Battles and Special Research.
All Pokémon Go: Mankey Community Day Event Bonuses
Most of these Pokémon Go Community Day bonuses will only be live during the event from 2 to 5pm local time.
- Triple Catch XP
- Double Catch Candy
- Double the chance of getting Catch Candy XL (for players level 31 and up)
- All players can perform two Special Trades on the day of the event.
- Lure Modules and Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.
- Trades require 50 percent less Stardust.
- Limited-time change to Primeape's evolution requirements.
- Bonus Raids
During this event, or before 10pm local time on Nov. 10, evolving a Mankey into Primeape and Annihilape will give it access to the Charged Attack Rage Fist. On top of that, you can evolve Primeape into Annhilape after catching 20 Fighting-type Pokémon with Primeape as your Buddy instead of needing to defeat 30 Ghost or Psychic-types in a battle first.
This is the best and easiest way to train up some strong Annihilape for PvP and Raid battling. That limited-time change to Primeape's evolution will also revert at 10pm local time.
Once the main Community Day event ends, Bonus Raids will appear from 5 to 10pm local time featuring Primeape in four-star Raids. Clearing a raid will cause Mankey to spawn in the area around that Gym for 30-minutes—with the Community Day-boosted Shiny odds too.
All Pokémon Go: Mankey Community Day Research Tasks and Rewards
During Mankey Community Day, you can purchase a $1 Research Ticket to unlock access to event-exclusive Special Research: Mankey Business. Here are all of the tasks and rewards tied to that ticketed Research so you can decide if you want to pick it up or not.
Page One Tasks
Rewards
Make five Nice Throws
15 Poké Balls
Catch 15 Mankey
One Mankey encounter
Power up Pokémon 10 times
20 Mankey Candy
Completion Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, one Mankey encounter, and one Incense
Page Two Tasks
Rewards
Transfer 10 Pokémon
10 Pinap Berries
Catch 15 Mankey
One Mankey encounter
Evolve three Mankey
30 Mankey Candy
Completion Rewards: 4,500 XP, one Mankey encounter, and one Lucky Egg
Page Three Tasks
Rewards
Make three Great Curveball Throws
15 Great Balls
Catch 15 Mankey
One Mankey encounter
Evolve one Primeape
50 Mankey Candy
Completion Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, one Primeape encounter, and one Rocket Radar
Page Four Tasks
Rewards
Claim Reward
15 Ultra Balls
Claim Reward
One Mankey encounter
Claim Reward
Two Silver Pinap Berries
Completion Rewards: 5,500 XP, one Annihilape encounter, and three Rare Candies
Along with the Special Research, there is Field Research tasking you to catch three Mankey at a time in order to claim some sweet rewards. Here are all of the potential rewards for that Field Research:
Field Research Task
Rewards (Chance Per Clear)
Catch three Mankey
One Mankey encounter