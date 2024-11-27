Pokémon Go Max Out: Finale Event Guide
The final event of Pokémon Go’s Max Out season is here, putting one last spotlight on Pokémon from the Galar region and some new content in the Max Out: Finale.
Max Out: Finale runs from Nov. 27 at 10am local time to Dec. 1 at 8pm local time, this event is sending off the Max Out season as we prepare to embrace Pokémon Go’s Dual Destiny season on Dec. 3. This event will focus on plenty of Pokémon from Sword and Shield that were added to Pokémon Go this season, along with some Legendary five-star Raids—and here is a guide to the whole event.
All Pokémon Go Max Out: Finale Bonuses, Boosted Spawns, and Raids
Pokémon Go Max Out: Finale event bonuses and debuts
Regular
- 5,000 bonus XP for clearing a Raid.
- 50 percent reduction to Egg Hatch distance during the event.
- Remote Raid Pass limit will be raised to 10 per day during the event.
- Galarian Corsola and its evolution Cursola debut in the game.
Ticketed
To access these bonuses you will need to purcahse the $10 event ticket.
- Five additional Raid Passes per day from spinning Gym Photo Discs.
- 5,000 bonus XP for clearing a Raid (for 10,000 bonus XP total.)
- Three bonus Candy and one additional Candy XL for catching Pokémon in five-star Raids.
Pokémon Go Max Out: Finale boosted spawns, Eggs, and Raids
All Pokémon listed here will be spawning more frequently in the wild or as part of Raids. Any Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can be found as a Shiny in the wild.
- Grookey
- Scorbunny
- Sobble
- Skwovet*
- Wooloo*
- Hatenna (rare spawn)
Raid Level
Pokémon
One-star
Grookey
Three-star
Galarian Weezing*
Five-star
Zacian*
Mega Raid
Mega Altaria*
Related Article: How Does Gigantamax Work in Pokémon Go?
Some rare Pokémon from the Galar region will have boosted odds at hatching from 7km Eggs you obtain and hatch during the event too.
- Galarian Meowth*
- Galarian Ponyta*
- Galarian Slowpoke*
- Galarian Farfetch'd*
- Galarian Corsola*
- Galarian Zigzagoon*
- Galarian Darumaka*
- Galarian Yamask*
- Galarian Stunfisk*
How to Complete All Pokémon Go Max Out: Finale Collection Challenges
There are four Collection Challenges available during the Max Out: Finale, though they all give out similar rewards and involve catching and hatching specific Pokémon found during the event.
Collection Challenge
Required Pokémon
Rewards
Collection Challenge 1
Catch a Grookey
3,000 XP
Collection Challenge 2
Catch a Scorbunny
3,000 XP
Collection Challenge 3
Catch a Sobble
3,000 XP
Collection Challenge 4
Hatch a Galarian Corsola
6,000 XP
All Pokémon Go Max Out: Finale Research Tasks and Rewards
The only new, non-Field Research that you can access during the Max Out: Finale is called Determined Pose and will net you some extra rewards if you purchase the $5 ticket.
Research Tasks
Rewards
Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
One Smoliv encounter
Catch 10 Pokémon
Five Razz Berries
Hatch an Egg
One Passimian encounter
Catch 15 Pokémon
Three Pinap Berries
Win a Raid
One Falinks encounter
Completion Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and the Determined Pose avatar item
The final two pages of the Galar Calling Special Research that started running alongside the Max Out season in September will also be live during this event, However, if you have not completed the previous 17 pages, you will not be able to access these until you do so and only have until Dec. 3 to complete the entire set before it disappears.