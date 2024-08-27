What We Know About Pokémon GO Max Out So Far
Pokémon GO: Max Out has been announced. Here's what we know so far about the next season.
Pokémon GO has continued to build a large community, appealing to social gamers who want to hang out and battle with friends, collectors who want to find rare Pokémon, and competitors who take the mobile game to the international stage at Worlds.
Now, a new season is coming and it's bringing exciting changes along with it to keep trainers engaged.
When Is Pokémon GO Max Out Coming Out?
Max Out will begin on September 3, 2024. It will start at 10 AM local time.
Max Out will run until December 3, meaning trainers will have three months to grind, collect, and battle in the Galar Region.
Pokémon GO Max Out Takes Place in Galar Region
The Galar Region will be the focus of Max Out. This means a focus on the 112 Pokémon from this generation. This includes the starter Pokémon:
- Sobble
- Grookey
- Scorebunny
Another confirmed addition will be Morpeko. This Pokémon will have Full Belly and Hangry modes both available, making it the first Pokémon in GO that can change forms with a move mid-battle. Expect more debuts in Max Out since many Pokémon from this region have not yet made it to GO previously.
It's been revealed that Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta will return. The last time they were in GO was back in 2022. Not much is known about their return, however, including forms and special moves. Will they also appear as Shinies?
For now, trainers will have to wait for more confirmed information on Pokémon GO Max Out.