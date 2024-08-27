Esports illustrated

What We Know About Pokémon GO Max Out So Far

The next season of Pokémon GO is here. But what will Max Out bring to the app?

Olivia Richman

Pokémon GO: Max Out has been announced. Here's what we know so far about the next season.

Pokémon GO has continued to build a large community, appealing to social gamers who want to hang out and battle with friends, collectors who want to find rare Pokémon, and competitors who take the mobile game to the international stage at Worlds.

Now, a new season is coming and it's bringing exciting changes along with it to keep trainers engaged.

When Is Pokémon GO Max Out Coming Out?

Max Out will begin on September 3, 2024. It will start at 10 AM local time.

Related Article: Pokémon GO Redeem Codes — New Codes and How to Use Them (August 2024)

Max Out will run until December 3, meaning trainers will have three months to grind, collect, and battle in the Galar Region.

Pokémon GO Max Out Takes Place in Galar Region

The Galar Region will be the focus of Max Out. This means a focus on the 112 Pokémon  from this generation. This includes the starter Pokémon:

  • Sobble
  • Grookey
  • Scorebunny

Another confirmed addition will be Morpeko. This Pokémon will have Full Belly and Hangry modes both available, making it the first Pokémon in GO that can change forms with a move mid-battle. Expect more debuts in Max Out since many Pokémon from this region have not yet made it to GO previously.

It's been revealed that Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta will return. The last time they were in GO was back in 2022. Not much is known about their return, however, including forms and special moves. Will they also appear as Shinies?

For now, trainers will have to wait for more confirmed information on Pokémon GO Max Out.

Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/Pokémon