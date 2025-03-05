Pokémon Go Might and Mastery Season - Full March Event and Raid Schedule
Pokémon Go is powering up with the new Might and Mastery season of content, giving players Pokémon with powerful potential and updated mechanics across the board starting in March.
As Might and Mastery is a new season for Pokémon Go, that means March will be full of new events, slight updates to existing content, and Pokémon debuts. Headlining the first month of this season is the first appearance of the Mythical Kubfu and a sizable shake up to the Go Battle League.
Every Pokémon Go Event in March 2025 - Dates, Times, and More
Event
Start Time
End Time
Powerful Potential
March 5 @ 10am local time
March 10 @ 8pm local time
March Community Day
March 8 @ 2pm local time
March 8 @ 5pm local time
Festival of Colors
March 13 @ 10am local time
March 17 @ 8pm local time
Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend
March 15 and 16 @ 6am local time
March 15 and 16 @ 9pm local time
Catch Mastery: Archen
March 16 @ 10am local time
March 16 @ 8pm local time
Deep Depths
March 19 @ 10am local time
March 24 @ 8pm local time
March Community Day Classic
March 22 @ 2pm local time
March 22 @ 5pm local time
Raid Day: Mega Absol
March 23 @ 2pm local time
March 23 @ 5pm local time
Bug Out
March 26 @ 10am local time
March 30 @ 8pm local time
Fuzzy Buddy Research Day
March 29 @ 2pm local time
March 29 @ 5pm local time
Every Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour in March 2025
Spotlight Hours are only run on Tuesdays from 6pm to 7pm local time. During these limited-time events, specific Pokémon will spawn more frequently and apply an event bonus to the game, giving you boosts like double XP for evolving or catching Pokémon.
Here is a full list of the March 2025 Spotlight Hours, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
Bonus
March 4
Makuhita*
Double Transfer Candy
March 11
Roselia*
Double Evolution XP
March 18
Shellder*
Double Catch Stardust
March 25
Cutiefly*
Double Catch XP
Every Pokémon Go Raid Hour in March 2025
Raid Hours tend to match up with the five-star Raid rotation and see specific Legendary Pokémon appearing in Raids more frequently from 6 to 7pm local time every Wednesday. March's Raid Hours feature a special trio in two of them.
Here is a full list of March 2025's Raid Hours, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
March 5
Articuno*, Zapdos*, and Moltres*
March 12
Articuno*, Zapdos*, and Moltres*
March 19
Tapu Koko*
March 26
Heatran*
Every Pokémon Go Max Monday in March 2025
Max Mondays is the newest weekly event in Pokémon Go, giving players wider access to a rotation of Pokémon capable of Dynamaxing once per week at Power Spots. These events take place every Monday from 6pm to 7pm local time.
Here is a full list of March 2025's Max Monday events, and if a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
March 10
Drilbur*
March 17
Chansey*
March 24
Caterpie*
March 31
Scorbunny
Every Pokémon Go Raid - March 2025
Five-star Raids, which typically feature Legendary Pokémon, tend to be the only normal Raid type on a set schedule outside of events. If a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny in a Raid, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
March 4 to 13
Articuno*, Zapdos*, and Moltres*
March 13 to 22
Tapu Koko*
March 22 to 31
Heatran
These Raid Bosses rotate at 10am on the listed dates.
Every Pokémon Go Mega Raid - March 2025
If a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny in a Mega Raid, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
March 4 to 13
Mega Lucario*
March 13 to 22
Mega Swampert*
March 22 to 31
Mega Pinsir*
Every Pokémon Go Shadow Raid - March 2025
On Saturdays and Sundays throughout March, Shadow Regice will appear in five-star Shadow Raids. One- and three-star Shadow Raids will also appear daily, with spawns based on a rotating list of Pokémon that changes each season.
Every Pokémon Go Max Battle - March 2025
Max Battles are the main way you can encounter Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon. These take place at Power Spots that spawn throughout the overworld, not at Gyms. If a featured Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny, it will be marked with an asterisk (*).
Date
Pokémon
March 4 to 10
Gastly*, Beldum*, Pidove*, Darumaka* Sobble
March 10 to 17
Krabby*, Beldum*, Drilbur*, Darumaka*
March 17 to 24
Machop*, Chansey*, Scorbunny, Falinks*
March 24 to 31
Charmander*, Caterpie*, Chansey*, Pidove*
Pokémon Go Battle League: Might and Mastery - March Schedule and Updates
The Go Battle League will go through four rotation when it begins its new season as part of Might and Mastery. Along with that rotation, new seasonal rewards themed around the former Galarian Champion who helps you train in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Isle of Armor expansion, Mustard.
The Willpower and Scroll Cups are fresh additions to the GBL’s side-format lineup. Here is what you can expect from each of those:
Event
Details
Willpower Cup: Great League Edition
Pokémon must be at or below 1,500 CP to enter. And, only Fighting, Psychic, and Dark-type Pokémon are eligible, with Gardevoir being banned.
Scroll Cup: Great League Edition
Pokémon must be at or below 1,500 CP to enter. And, only Water, Fighting, and Dark-type Pokémon are eligible, with Primarina being banned.
And finally, Niantic has changed how certain moves work and which Pokémon can learn them. This will heavily shake up certain areas of the GBL meta by giving some Pokémon new tools, taking away moves from existing Pokémon, and buffing or nerfing moves in Trainer battles only.
- Psyshock: Energy cost decreased.
- Dazzling Gleam: Power decreased from 110 to 90 power. Energy cost decreased.
- Aqua Jet: Power increased from 45 to 70 power.
- Dynamic Punch: Energy cost decreased.
- Sludge: Power increased from 50 to 70.
- Hex: Power increased from 6 to 7. Energy generation increased.
- Acrobatics: Energy cost decreased.
- Air Cutter: Power decreased from 60 to 45. Energy cost decreased. Chance to increase the user’s Attack by one stage.
- Rock Tomb: Power increased from 70 to 80. Energy cost decreased. Guaranteed to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Attack by one stage.
- Rollout: Power decreased from 8 to 7.
- Night Shade: Power decreased from 80 to 70.
- Foul Play: Power decreased from 70 to 60. Energy cost decreased.
- Discharge: Power decreased from 65 to 55. Energy cost decreased.
- Piloswine and Mamoswine can now learn Icicle Spear.
- Togetic and Togekiss can now learn Psyshock.
- Reuniclus can now learn Psyshock.
- Bruxish can now learn Psyshock.
- Venomoth can now learn Psywave.
- Lapras can now lean Psywave and Sparkling Aria.
- Grumpig can now learn Psywave and Dynamic Punch.
- Furret can now learn Swift and Trailblaze.
- Linoone can now learn Swift but can’t learn Trailblaze anymore.
- Drampa can now learn Swift.
- Dusknoir can now learn Dynamic Punch.
- Sableye can now learn Dazzling Gleam.
- Ribombee can now learn Charm.
- Blastoise can now learn Rollout.
- Weezing can now learn Rollout.
- Wailmer and Wailord can now learn Rollout.
- Glalie can now learn Rollout.
- Cradily can now learn Rock Tomb.
- Bombardier can now learn Rock Tomb and Sucker Punch.
- Swampert can now learn Sludge.
- Swalot can now learn Sludge.
- Dragalge can now learn Sludge Bomb.
- Roserade can now learn Poison Sting.
- Florges can now learn Trailblaze.
- Mightyena can now learn Sucker Punch.
- Bellibolt can now learn Sucker Punch.
If you want a full, professional breakdown of what these updates mean for the Go Battle League’s upcoming March meta, analyst JRESeawolf has posted a two-part overview of the biggest changes.