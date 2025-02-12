Pokémon Go Partners with MLB for New Events, Exclusive Items, and More
Pokémon Go is going pro with a new partnership that will bring the mobile game to Major League Baseball ballparks around the United States in 2025.
The entire MLB will get in on the action with exclusive content available throughout the 2025 season. Some teams will even host Pokémon Go-themed games at their ballparks. Here is a full overview of what the Pokémon Go x MLB partnership will look like when it kicks off soon.
Pokémon Go MLB Crossover - All Rewards, Events, and Exclusives
The Pokémon Go x MLB partnership will focus on activations taking place at various Major League ballparks around the country. This will include a number of exclusive perks for players in attendance that likely won’t be available anywhere else.
To start, Pokémon Go will have crossover merch with participating MLB teams, giving players access to club-branded merchandise for a limited time. Niantic has not shared if this merch will also be made available via any online storefronts like the Pokémon Center.
To pair with the physical drip, Niantic will drop exclusive themed avatar items in Pokémon Go as well. That said, these should also be exclusive in some way.
Outside of merch and cosmetics, Pokémon Go will also offer exclusive Timed Research and other content to players at the ballpark during these themed games. The Research will give players “exciting Pokémon encounters” that will be revealed before each game.
Raid Battles will be happening at the ballparks, giving players a chance to catch powerful Pokémon with a unique Location Background. There will also be official Routes and new, club-branded PokéStops and Gyms released at the ballparks for players to travel and earn more rewards.
“Enjoy a baseball game at your local MLB ballpark while playing Pokémon GO with your friends and family. Batter up!” Niantic said.
Related Article: Exclusive: The Rise of Vtubers, from Dodgers Stadium to Hololive Records
Pokémon Go MLB Events - All Dates and Locations
In total, Pokémon Go is partnering with the MLB for 13 different themed games during the 2025 season. Here is a full list of which teams are hosting events and when, pulled directly from Niantic’s website:
- Cleveland Guardians – Friday, May 9, 2025
- Seattle Mariners – Wednesday, July 2, 2025
- Miami Marlins – Friday, July 18, 2025
- Milwaukee Brewers – Friday, July 25, 2025
- San Diego Padres – Monday, July 28, 2025
- Arizona Diamondbacks – Sunday, August 10, 2025
- Chicago White Sox – Monday, August 11, 2025
- Baltimore Orioles – Wednesday, August 13, 2025
- New York Mets – Monday, August 25, 2025
- Boston Red Sox – Friday, August 29, 2025
- San Francisco Giants – Friday, August 29, 2025
- Minnesota Twins – Sunday, August 31, 2025
- Texas Rangers – Sunday, September 7, 2025
This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for Pokémon Go that could lead to even more crossovers in competitive spaces like professional sports or esports. More information about each game and what content will be featured will be shared in the coming months.