PERMANENT Remote Raid Access is Coming to Shadow Raids in Pokémon GO
- Trainers will forever have Remote Raid access for Shadow Raids and Max Battles starting on May 13th
- Shadow Legendary and Gigantimax Pokémon will now be accessible by the entire player base
- Learn how this major change will impact the future of Pokémon GO
Starting May 13th, Pokémon GO trainers can use Remote Raid Passes for Shadow Raids and Max Battles during the Crown Clash: Taken Over event. The groundbreaking news is that this change will remain in the game permanently after the event concludes. This means that trainers will forever have the ability to remote into Shadow Raids, drastically changing gameplay for players in smaller cities.
Crown Clash: Taken Over Event
The Crown Clash: Taken Over Event is one of the few Team Rocket Takeover events we get each year. During these events, Giovanni makes his return to the game with a new Pokémon that can be rescued. Crown Clash: Taken Over will run from May 14th at 12:00 AM to May 18th at 11:59 PM local time.
This event will feature Shadow Dialga in the Altered Form which was expected after we saw Palkia in the previous Takeover event. This event will also bring new shadow Pokémon to grunt battles including Shadow Slakoth, Shadow Inkay, Shadow Tyrunt, and Shadow Amaura.
You will also have the ability to remove Frustration from all of your Shadow Pokémon with Charged TMs during this event. If you have any meta-relevant Shadows, make sure to stock up on Charged TMs so you are prepared for this event.
Changes to Remote Raiding
Most importantly, the Crown Clash: Taken Over event will permanently increase the Remote Raid limit to 10 per day (up from 5 per day). In addition, all Shadow Raids can be Remotely Raided starting on May 13th and all Max Battles can be Remotely Raided starting on May 19th.
Additionally on May 19th, Max Particle storage will increase to 1500 and trainers will receive extra Premier Balls and XP than before when defeating a Dynamax/Gigantimax Raid.
Remote Raid Controversy in Pokémon GO
Remote Raids have forever been a highly controversial feature in Pokémon GO. Introduced during COVID in an attempt to allow trainers to play from home, the Remote Raid instantly became a game-changing feature allowing trainers to join any raid across the world without having to be within range.
Beloved during their peak, Remote Raids were the same price as a traditional Battle Pass and gave players who live in lower-populated areas a chance to still participate in raids. However, in 2023 the Remote Raid coin price was doubled and limited to five per day. The change made Remote Raids too expensive for the average player, and Niantic received heavy backlash. Below is a tweet from popular content creator Mystic 7 the day that this change went into effect:
During major events following the changes, Niantic experimented with removing the Remote Raid limit but had it quickly reinstated after the conclusion of each event. Many of the top Pokémon GO content creators have loudly voiced their opinions against the Remote Raid price increases and limits.
Scopely’s Early Impact on Pokémon GO
This change is an incredibly positive sign for the future and sustainability of Pokémon GO. Most players were skeptical of Scopely’s intentions when taking over Pokémon GO. However, this is one of the many recent changes they are making that will drastically improve the player experience. If Scopely continues to listen to the community and implement changes that players have been begging for, the future of Pokémon GO may have a completely different path.
Esports Impact
Shadow Legendaries and Gigantimax Pokémon have been challenging to acquire since their inception due to the sheer amount of trainers required to take these battles down in person. Now that they are able to Remote Raided, Shadow Legendaries will become much more common in Masters League PvP as they are incredibly powerful. Additionally, meta-relevant shadows will be easily obtained which will make them more common in Great League PvP.
This influx of Shadow Pokémon won’t change the meta necessarily, but it will allow more trainers to experiment with team compositions featuring Shadows which could impact play at the Regional and World Championships.