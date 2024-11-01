Pokémon Go Promo Codes: How to Redeem November 2024
Pokémon Go continuously adds new Pokémon through events updates, and to pair with that, Niantic tends to drop codes you can redeem to claim free items that will help you catch and train those new creatures.
Pokémon Go codes almost always revolve around Poké Balls, battle items, or the occasional trainer accessory. However, there are occasionally codes that will help you catch rare Pokémon or unlock special limited-time Research for even more goodies. So with all the Dynamax action taking over Pokémon Go’s latest season, here are all of the active Promo Codes and how you can redeem them for yourself.
All Active Pokémon Go Promo Codes (November 2024)
Here are the active codes to use in Pokémon Go this month for November 2024, updated as new codes become available or old codes expire.
Code
Reward
Expiration Date
FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON
Promo avatar hoodie
Jan. 4, 2025
How to Redeem Pokémon Go Promo Codes
Previously, players were able to redeem Pokémon Go codes in the app. That has changed in recent years, however, and you now need to access the game’s website and connect your account to claim your promo rewards.
- Head to the Pokémon Go store on your browser
- Sign into your Pokémon Go account using one of the available methods
- Enter an active promo code from the above list
- Press "Apply" and then launch your Go app to see your confirmation message
- If you don't see the message or your rewards, try closing the app and relaunching it