Pokémon Go Promo Codes: How to Redeem December 2024
Every update to Pokémon Go gives you a chance to collect more Pokémon, items, and rewards—and some of them you can instantly get for free thanks to special promo codes.
Whether it is tying into an event or part of a collaboration with a different company, Niantic frequently releases new Pokémon Go codes you can redeem to collect things like Poké Balls, Berries, and accessories. With the start of the Dual Destiny season of content, your chances to claim new codes and more rewards will increase, and here are all of the active codes you can redeem.
All Active Pokémon Go Promo Codes (December 2024)
Here are the active codes to use in Pokémon Go for December 2024, updated as new codes become available or old codes expire.
Code
Reward
Expiration Date
FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON
Promo avatar hoodie
Jan. 4, 2025
You should keep an eye on Pokémon Go’s December event schedule for the best chance to catch new content drops and codes as they become available.
How to Redeem Pokémon Go Promo Codes
In order to redeem Pokémon Go Promo Codes you will need to visit the game’s website and connect your account. You can no longer claim a code directly from the Pokémon Go app on any device.
- Head to the Pokémon Go store on your browser
- Sign into your Pokémon Go account using one of the available methods
- Enter an active promo code from the above list
- Press "Apply" and then launch your Go app to see your confirmation message
- If you don't see the message or your rewards, try closing the app and relaunching it