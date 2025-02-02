Pokémon Go Promo Codes: How to Redeem February 2025
Pokémon Go is about to have its first major event of the year, which means players can take advantage of plenty of bonuses throughout February—including special promo codes.
Throughout its events, Pokémon Go offers players a mix of free and paid content, with the paid options usually giving more rewards and exclusive Research tasks. Occasionally Niantic will supplement these scheduled drops with free cosmetics redeemed with unique promo codes. With Pokémon Day 2025 and Go Tour: Unova just around the corner, here is everything you need to know about February’s promos.
All Active Pokémon Go Promo Codes (February 2025)
As of Feb. 1, there are no longer any active Pokémon Go promo codes that players can redeem.
Niantic has been a bit less active in dropping content via promo codes that aren’t tied to promotions, such as the Pokémon Go partnership with Amazon Prime Gaming. Most free content has instead just been included in the active events, giving players more things to do without having to pay for ticketed content—even if pay-to-win items have been a concern with recent updates.
Since February is a big month for Pokémon Go events, you should pay attention to the February event schedule to see what content is coming soon. Major events like Go Tour: Unova should have at least a few promo bonuses for you to redeem.
How to Redeem Pokémon Go Promo Codes
In order to redeem Pokémon Go Promo Codes you will need to visit the game’s website and connect your account. You can no longer claim a code directly from the Pokémon Go app on any device.
- Head to the Pokémon Go store on your browser
- Sign into your Pokémon Go account using one of the available methods
- Enter an active promo code from the above list
- Press "Apply" and then launch your Go app to see your confirmation message
- If you don't see the message or your rewards, try closing the app and relaunching it
Related Article: How to Get McDonald's Pokémon TCG Pocket Bonus Rewards