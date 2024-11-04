Pokémon Go: Raid, Mega Raid, and Max Battle Schedule November 2024
Raids are one of the most prominent pieces of content in Pokémon Go and, each month, the Pokémon you can encounter in each kind of Raid change drastically.
At the start of each month, barring a bit of overlap, the Raid rotation for Pokémon Go shifts entirely to bring in new Pokémon in featured spots—such as five-star Raids, Mega Raids, Shadow Raids, and Max Battles. So, while the lower level Raids do change too, those aren’t on a strict schedule and tend to be more random outside of specific events.
Here is a full list of every Raid that will rotate on specific dates in Pokémon Go this November. And if any of these Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny after their Raid, they will be marked with an asterisk(*).
Every Pokémon Go Raid - November 2024
Only five-star Raids have set rotation times in Pokémon Go, while the lower-tiered Raids shift at the start of each season or give specific Pokémon boosted spawns during themed events. Five-star Raids typically feature Legendary Pokémon, so you will absolutely want to know which Pokémon are set to appear in November.
Dates
Pokémon
Nov. 4 to 18
Lugia*
Nov. 18 to 27
Dialga (Origin Forme)* and Palkia (Origin Forme)*
Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
Zacian*, Zamazenta*, Regieleki, and Regidrago
In addition to these rotations, you can also catch most of these five-star Raid Pokémon during Raid Hour events, which also have a set schedule for November 2024.
Every Pokémon Go Mega Raid - November 2024
Dates
Pokémon
Nov. 4 to 11
Mega Manectric*
Nov. 11 to 18
Mega Salamence*
Nov. 18 to 27
Mega Beedrill* and Mega Ampharos*
Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
Mega Altaria*
Every Pokémon Go Shadow Raid - November 2024
On Saturdays and Sundays throughout November, Shadow Suicune will appear in five-star Shadow Raids. One- and three-star Shadow Raids will also appear daily, with spawns based on a rotating list of Pokémon that changes each season.
Every Pokémon Go Max Battle - November 2024
Max Battles are featured challenges against Dynamax Pokémon that take place at Power Spots appearing throughout the overworld. Five-star Max Battles tend to only feature Pokémon capable of Gigantamaxing, and only certain Max Battles are on a set schedule.
Related Article: How Does Gigantamax Work in Pokémon Go?
Dates
Pokémon
Nov. 1 to Dec. 3
Bulbasaur*, Charmander*, Squirtle*, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble
Nov. 18 to 22
Drillbur*
Nov. 23 and 24
Dynamax and Gigantamax Toxtricity*