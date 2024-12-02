Pokémon Go: Raid, Mega Raid, and Max Battle Schedule December 2024
With the introduction of Max Battles, Pokémon Go now has four distinct Raid battles that players can encounter almost any time they open the game. But the Pokémon available in each of those Raids rotate each month.
New Pokémon appear across Raids, Shadow Raids, Mega Raids, and Max Battles in a rotation that starts at the beginning of each month. Only high-level raids, outside of Max Battles, are on a strict schedule but every available Pokémon changes each month barring a bit of overlap.
Here is a full list of every Raid that will rotate on specific dates in Pokémon Go this December. And if any of these Pokémon can be encountered as a Shiny after you finish a Raid, they will be marked with an asterisk(*).
Every Pokémon Go Raid - December 2024
Five-star Raids typically feature Legendary Pokémon and lower-tiered Raids just shift once at the start of the month and during events only. Some of these Pokémon will also be featured in Raid Hour events throughout December and all Raids update at 10am local time on specific dates.
Dates
Pokémon
Dec. 3 to 12
Genesect* (Chill Drive)
Dec. 26 to Jan. 4
Giratina* (Altered Forme)
Every Pokémon Go Mega Raid - December 2024
Dates
Pokémon
Dec. 3 to 12
Mega Banette*
Dec. 12 to 19
Mega Latios*
Dec. 29 to 26
Mega Latias*
Dec. 26 to Jan. 4
Mega Abomasnow*
Every Pokémon Go Shadow Raid - December 2024
On Saturdays and Sundays throughout December, Shadow Regice will appear in five-star Shadow Raids. One- and three-star Shadow Raids will also appear daily, with spawns based on a rotating list of Pokémon that changes each season.
Related Article: Niantic is Making Pokémon Go Max Battles Pay to Win With New Item
Every Pokémon Go Max Battle - December 2024
Max Battles are the main way you can encounter Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon. These take place at Power Spots that spawn throughout the overworld, not at Gyms.
Dates
Pokémon
Dec. 3 to 9
Machop*
Dec. 9 to 23
Bulbasaur*
Dec. 23 to Jan. 6
Krabby*