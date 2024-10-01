Esports illustrated

Pokémon GO Redeem Codes — October Codes and How to Use Them

Dynamax Pokémon are still running wild in Pokémon GO, and a new month means new rewards to earn. Let's take a look at the available redeem codes for October 2024

New Pokémon GO Codes For September 2024

Here are the active codes to use in Pokémon GO this month:

  • FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON - Fendi hoodie

How to Redeem Pokémon GO Codes

Head to the

  1. Head to the Pokémon GO store on your browser
  2. Make sure you're signed into your GO account here
  3. Enter the code you want from above
  4. Press "Apply" Open the GO app to see your confirmation message
  5. If you don't see the message, try closing the app and relaunching it


Check back in later this month to see if there are more active codes!

