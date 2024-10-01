Pokémon GO Redeem Codes — October Codes and How to Use Them
Dynamax Pokémon are still running wild in Pokémon GO, and a new month means new rewards to earn. Let's take a look at the available redeem codes for October 2024
New Pokémon GO Codes For October 2024
Here are the active codes to use in Pokémon GO this month:
- FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON - Fendi hoodie
How to Redeem Pokémon GO Codes
Head to the
- Head to the Pokémon GO store on your browser
- Make sure you're signed into your GO account here
- Enter the code you want from above
- Press "Apply" Open the GO app to see your confirmation message
- If you don't see the message, try closing the app and relaunching it
Check back in later this month to see if there are more active codes!
