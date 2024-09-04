Pokémon GO Redeem Codes — September Codes and How to Use Them
Get ready to catch 'em all in Max Out with these new codes in Pokémon GO.
Pokémon GO's newest season, Max Out, is bringing massive changes to the AR app. This includes some new codes to redeem in-game content.
Pokémon GO: Max Out is here. There's new Pokémon, events, and Raids in store for trainers. If you want to help with the grind, there are always Pokémon GO codes. This month, unlock some exciting merch and in-game content with the active codes.
New Pokémon GO Codes For September 2024
Here are the active codes to use in Pokémon GO this month, including your last chance to get Pokémon World Championship content!
- A6NEWU63K9AU8 - Scuba Pikachu Shirts from Worlds
- GOFEST2024 - Use in the web store with purchase for a Free Premium Battle Pass and an Incubator
- 7QJ6P2NX2U7KX - Elite Raid: Mega Rayquaza timed research
- FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON - Fendi hoodie
How to Redeem Pokémon GO Codes
You cannot redeem codes within the app itself. Instead, follow these steps to get your latest rewards:
- Head to the Pokémon GO store on your browser
- Make sure you're signed into your GO account here
- Enter the code you want from above
- Press "Apply"
- Open the GO app to see your confirmation message
- If you don't see the message, try closing the app and relaunching it
Check back in later this month to see if there are more active codes!
