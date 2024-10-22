Can Morpeko be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Morpeko is finally available in Pokémon Go, along with its unique ability to shift between forms by using moves in important battles. But what does that mean for trying to catch one for yourself?
With the addition of Morpeko in Pokémon Go during the Halloween 2024 event, you can go catch the Two-Sided Pokémon for yourself. There are some key limitations, however, both for how you can encounter it and if it can be Shiny.
How to catch Morpeko in Pokémon Go
Accounting for Morpeko’s ties to changing form in battle by using a Charged Attack, there are limited ways to encounter the Electric/Dark-type as of its Halloween event debut in Pokémon Go.
During both parts of the Halloween 2024 event and beyond, Morpeko will be widely available in Pokémon Go. You won’t find it in the wild, however, as it mostly appears in Timed Research or the Go Battle League.
If you play Pokémon Go during the Halloween 2024 event, you can complete various Field Research or Timed Research to earn multiple Morpeko encounters. It will also appear more frequently in the premium track of the GO Battle League.
Once the Halloween event ends on Nov. 3, Morpeko will be slotted in as a reward encounter in the GBL on both the regular and premium tracks starting at Rank 16—though it will still appear more frequently for premium players.
Can you catch Shiny Morpeko in Pokémon Go?
While Morpeko is available in Pokémon Go, it is not currently available as a Shiny.
Related Article: Pokémon GO Redeem Codes — October Codes and How to Use Them
Just like with its limited encounter availability, Morpeko likely won’t get its Shiny added to the game for quite some time. Niantic tends to introduce new Pokémon to Pokémon Go without their Shiny enabled and then use that Shiny variant as a marketing tool for events further down the line.