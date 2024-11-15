Esports illustrated

Pokémon Go: Simply Groundbreaking Event Guide

Cale Michael

Pokémon Go may have missed its mark by calling an event with minimal rewards Simply Groundbreaking, but that shouldn’t stop you from taking advantage of the content it does offer. 

Running from Nov. 15 at 10am local time to Nov. 17 at 8pm local time, the Simply Groundbreaking event will let you encounter multiple rare Pokémon, compete in a new Max Battle, and earn some bonus rewards with free Timed Research. Here is a full guide for the Simply Groundbreaking event detailing everything you can see, do, and claim.

Pokémon Go: All Simply Groundbreaking Research tasks and rewards

Unlike most events in Pokémon Go, the Simply Groundbreaking event Timed Research is not ticketed, meaning all players can access it for free until the event ends on Nov. 17 at 8pm local time. 

Excadrill attacking in Pokemon TCG art.
The Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research is simple and easy to complete, with only a single page of content. The rewards are worth grinding for, so make sure to pick it up while you can—and here is a full guide with it.

Research Tasks

Rewards

Catch five Pokémon

One Drilbur encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon

10 Drilbur Candy

Win a Max Battle

40 Drilbur Candy

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms

One Drilbur encounter

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon

One Drilbur encounter

Completion Rewards: Five Drilbur Candy, 5,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

The usual event-themed Field Research will also be available, providing bonus Drilbur encounters and Drilbur Candy.

Research Tasks

Rewards

Catch 10 Pokémon

One Drilbur encounter

Make five Nice Throws

Five Drilbur Candy

Make five Great Throws

10 Drilbur Candy

All Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking boosted spawns, bonuses, and new content

Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking event bonuses and debuts

These event bonuses for Pokémon Go will start rolling out on Nov. 15 at 10am local time and end on Nov. 17 at 8pm local time. Any first-time inclusions for specific Pokémon in the Simply Groundbreaking event will continue to be available in the game after the event ends unless stated otherwise.

  • Double the chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for catching Pokémon.
  • Drilbur appearing in Max Battles for the first time.
  • Increased chance to encounter a Shiny Drilbur.

Once the Simply Groundbreaking event goes live, Drilbur will begin appearing in one-star Max Battles, and will remain in that Raid pool. This means you can catch a Drilbur, and Excadrill, capable of Dynamaxing.

Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking boosted spawns

While the theme for this event is Simply Groundbreaking, the Pokémon featured as boosted spawns do not really fit in. There is a mix of Ground types and random other inclusions, such as Jigglypuff and Woobat.

Any Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can be found as a Shiny in the wild.

  • Jigglypuff*
  • Diglett*
  • Alolan Diglett*
  • Rhyhorn*
  • Phanpy*
  • Whismur*
  • Kriketot*
  • Woobat*
  • Drilbur*
  • Excadrill* (Rare Encounter)
  • Noibat*
